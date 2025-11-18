Detroit Pistons grabbed 10th straight win in rout vs. Indiana Pacers

The Detroit Pistons are celebrating their 10th win in a row after beating the Indiana Pacers 127-112 inside Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons came into the game with a good chance to beat the Pacers, who fell to 1-13 after the loss. However, the Pistons still needed to play the game and execute their plan, which they did with ease.

The Pistons kept things close with the Pacers in the first quarter, building a modest five-point lead, but the second quarter is when things broke open. The Pistons outscored the Pacers 36-25 to take a 16-point lead into the locker room.

Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins moves the ball up court next to Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Pistons blow out Pacers for another win

In the second half, the Pistons were on cruise control and the reserves got a chance to play more minutes in the fourth quarter when the game was completely out of hand. Despite playing without Ausar Thompson, Bobi Klintman, Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Marcus Sasser and Tobias Harris, the Pistons were able to pull out a big win.

The Pistons were led by starting center Jalen Duren, who continues to play at an All-Star level with 31 points on 12 of 13 shooting from the floor. He also had 15 rebounds while crashing the glass for the Pistons.

Second-year pro Daniss Jenkins did a great job covering for Cunningham once again. Jenkins scored 26 points and dished out eight assists.

Javonte Green (20 points), Duncan Robinson (13) and Isaiah Stewart (10) joined Duren and Jenkins in double figures in the scoring department.

The Pacers were led by Pascal Siakam, who scored a team-high 29 points. Bennedict Mathurin played his first game since Oct. 25 and scored 25 points on 7 of 16 shooting from the field.

Starting center Isaiah Jackson had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while point guard Andrew Nembhard had 15 points of his own.

It's clear that the Pacers are struggling without All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, who left in free agency to join the division rival Milwaukee Bucks.

As for the Pistons, they continue to extend their lead in the Eastern Conference, as they are 12-2 through 14 games. The Pistons continue to take advantage of their light schedule as they try and stack as many wins as they can.

The Pistons will look to make it 11 in a row when they take on the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Arena.