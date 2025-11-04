Pistons Will Roll With New Lineup vs Grizzlies Without Tobias Harris
The Detroit Pistons are back from Mexico City, but still on the road for their Monday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Heading into the game, the team believed there was a chance they could be without their starting forward, Tobias Harris.
As the Pistons competed against the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, Harris sprained his ankle. Although he stayed available for Detroit, his status for Monday’s action went into question.
Although he was questionable, Harris will ultimately be ruled out for the Pistons against the Grizzlies. It will be the veteran forward’s first absence of the year. Leading up to Monday’s action, Harris appeared in six games.
He was struggling with his shot, making just 39 percent of his field goals, but keeping up with his PPG average from last year, producing 13.5 points per matchup. Along with his scoring, Harris has been coming down with 6.0 rebounds per game, and dishing out 2.8 assists per game.
Detroit Pistons’ Starting Lineup vs Memphis Grizzlies
- Cade Cunningham
- Duncan Robinson
- Ausar Thompson
- Isaiah Stewart
- Jalen Duren
After Cade Cunningham’s surprisingly slow start to the 2025-2026 season, the veteran guard turned his play up a notch with two notable double-double outings.
Against the Orlando Magic last Thursday, the Pistons’ All-Star checked in for 35 minutes and shot 12-24 from the field to score 30 points for the first time this season. Along with his scoring, Cunningham accounted for 10 assists. He also had six rebounds.
When the Pistons met with the Mavericks on Saturday in Mexico City, Cunningham produced 21 points on 43 percent shooting in 37 minutes of action. He also added 18 assists and six rebounds to his stat line on the night. Cunningham was a Player of the Week nominee in the Eastern Conference, the NBA announced on Monday.
The veteran center Jalen Duren is coming off two major scoring outings as well. In the Magic matchup, the veteran center posted 21 points and 13 rebounds. In the Pistons’ victory over the Mavs, Duren checked in for just under 30 minutes and made 81 percent of his shots to score 33 points. He made it a double-double outing with 10 rebounds.
The Pistons are looking to improve to 5-2 on Monday night against a Memphis team that’s been loaded with drama this past week. The game tips off at 8 PM ET.
