All Pistons

Pistons Will Roll With New Lineup vs Grizzlies Without Tobias Harris

The Detroit Pistons won't have Tobias Harris in Memphis.

Justin Grasso

Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Pistons are back from Mexico City, but still on the road for their Monday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Heading into the game, the team believed there was a chance they could be without their starting forward, Tobias Harris.

As the Pistons competed against the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, Harris sprained his ankle. Although he stayed available for Detroit, his status for Monday’s action went into question.

Tobias Harri
Oct 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles while defended by Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Although he was questionable, Harris will ultimately be ruled out for the Pistons against the Grizzlies. It will be the veteran forward’s first absence of the year. Leading up to Monday’s action, Harris appeared in six games.

He was struggling with his shot, making just 39 percent of his field goals, but keeping up with his PPG average from last year, producing 13.5 points per matchup. Along with his scoring, Harris has been coming down with 6.0 rebounds per game, and dishing out 2.8 assists per game.

Detroit Pistons’ Starting Lineup vs Memphis Grizzlies

  • Cade Cunningham
  • Duncan Robinson
  • Ausar Thompson
  • Isaiah Stewart
  • Jalen Duren

After Cade Cunningham’s surprisingly slow start to the 2025-2026 season, the veteran guard turned his play up a notch with two notable double-double outings.

Against the Orlando Magic last Thursday, the Pistons’ All-Star checked in for 35 minutes and shot 12-24 from the field to score 30 points for the first time this season. Along with his scoring, Cunningham accounted for 10 assists. He also had six rebounds.

When the Pistons met with the Mavericks on Saturday in Mexico City, Cunningham produced 21 points on 43 percent shooting in 37 minutes of action. He also added 18 assists and six rebounds to his stat line on the night. Cunningham was a Player of the Week nominee in the Eastern Conference, the NBA announced on Monday.

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Dure
Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after a score next to center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The veteran center Jalen Duren is coming off two major scoring outings as well. In the Magic matchup, the veteran center posted 21 points and 13 rebounds. In the Pistons’ victory over the Mavs, Duren checked in for just under 30 minutes and made 81 percent of his shots to score 33 points. He made it a double-double outing with 10 rebounds.

The Pistons are looking to improve to 5-2 on Monday night against a Memphis team that’s been loaded with drama this past week. The game tips off at 8 PM ET.

Make sure you bookmark Pistons on SI for daily coverage on the Detroit Pistons!

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News