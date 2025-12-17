Ranking the threats each team on the Detroit Pistons upcoming road trip poses

The 21-5 Pistons are set for their longest road trip of the entire season.

The last time Detroit had more than three consecutive games away from home this season, they went 3-1. The single loss came against the Boston Celtics, who ended Detroit's 13-game win streak at the time. The Pistons are currently coming off of a fourth consecutive win and their most recent win came versus the Celtics. They travel to Dallas Thursday night to face the Mavericks before returning home once more to face the Charlotte Hornets Saturday December 20.

After Charlotte, a ten-day road trip consisting of five games begins. Detroit is expected to be favored in at least four of the five games, but each team poses interesting kinds of threats to Detroit's winning ways.

5. Los Angeles Clippers, December 28

This season has been tumultuous for the Clippers. Superstars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard have been healthy together since November 23, but there's clearly a lot of work to do. The fallout from Chris Paul's departure has been dramatic. The Clippers have lost ten of their last 11 games and have lost four consecutive games.

The team sits at 6-20 and the Oklahoma City Thunder have control of their 2026 NBA Draft first round pick.

4. Sacramento Kings, December 23

The Sacramento Kings are in a very similar position to the Los Angeles Clippers. They're loaded with veterans that collectively are decent together, but not well enough to win games against other top stars consistently. Russell Westbrook performing well has been fun for the internet, but the Kings haven't been winning. They also have a 6-20 win-loss record and have lost seven of their last eight games.

3. Utah Jazz, December 26

The Utah Jazz have a lot to be optimistic about. They're currently sitting at No. 10 in the Western conference and have an interesting young core.

Rookie Ace Bailey is starting to get comfortable within the Jazz rotation and forward Lauri Markkanen is performing at a high level as the leader of this team. With the Jazz reportedly leaning toward keeping Markkanen, they've emphasized developing the youth on their team and may also look to add more talent before the trade deadline in February.

Keyonte George has emerged as the lead guard in Utah as well. The three-year guard is averaging 23.5 points, four rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on 45% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range.

2. Portland Trailblazers, December 22

The Trailblazers are in a very similar position to the Utah Jazz. This is another rebuilding team with an intriguing young core as the backbone of their team. What makes Portland more difficult of a challenge for the Detroit Pistons is their defensive versatility.

Interim Portland Trailblazers head coach Tiago Splitter is carrying over the mindset of former Pistons NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups.

Between 2024-2025 all-defensive second team selection Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant, Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams, and Deni Avdija, the Blazers are equipped to defend the paint and guard the perimeter at a high level. The team has suffered lingering injury issues throughout the season to more top defenders like Jrue Holiday and Matisse Thybulle, but still remain scrappy and gritty enough to match Detroit at home.

The Portland Trailblazers are one of the Oklahoma City Thunder's two losses in the regular season, but they've lost six of their last nine regular season games. Detroit beat Portland in their last meeting December 5 by a score of 122 to 116.

1. Los Angeles Lakers, December 30

The Pistons close their road trip against LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the rest of the 17-8 Lakers. The Lakers face Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns along with Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets before the meeting against Detroit.

Austin Reaves could return from his calf strain by the time the Pistons land in Los Angeles. He landed on the injury report December 12 and was set to be re-evaluated in a week. Expect Doncic and James to bring enough of a challenge for the Pistons. The December 30 matchup on Peacock will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Doncic is leading the NBA in scoring averaging 34.7 points. He's also averaging 8.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.