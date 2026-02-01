Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gives Cade Cunningham Legendary Comparison

The breakout of Cade Cunninghma has put the whole league on notice. He has the Detroit Pistons soaring to the top record in the East at 25-12 and they show no signs of slowing down.

Cunningham has already been named an All-Star starter for his work this season, and he’s starting to get recognition from some of the league’s greatest minds.

Following the Pistons 131-124 win over the Golden State Warriors, future Hall of Fame head coach Steve Kerr made sure to show Cunningham plenty of praise.

"He's awesome. He reminds me of Luka and James Harden,” Kerr said. “Just kind of a one-man offense, running everything through him. He's a great, great player, really coming into his own."

Kerr is a man who has seen plenty of NBA talent first hand over his decorated career. He won NBA championships with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, and coached the Warriors dynasty with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

It speaks highly on Cunningham to be receiving praise like this from Kerr. Harden and Luka Doncic are two of the best scorers and passers of the modern generation, and clearly Cunningham isn’t far behind.

Looking at the comparison

Cunningham is currently averaging 9.7 assists per game, which leads the entire NBA. He is about one assist per game ahead of second, which is of course, Doncic. Fourth place on that list is also Harden, who is averaging 8.1.

On the scoring list, the comparison makes plenty of sense too. Cunningham is 17th in the NBA in points per game, scoring 25.3 per night. Harden is 16th on that list, averaging 0.1 more than Cunningham.

Doncic of course leads the NBA at 33.7. While Cunningham’s scoring clearly isn’t to that level yet, he is showing flashes of having the potential to be that caliber of player.

The Pistons haven’t needed Cunningham to do that this season. The team has been balanced enough that they are finding more than enough offensive efficiency with Cunningham focusing on passing, but still scoring plenty.

The comparison bodes well for the level of potential Cunningham still has left in him. Harden would win the 2018 MVP award, and Doncic has been a consistent candidate for it over the past few seasons, and is a front runner again this year.

Cunningham will likely be receiving his own votes this season, but could easily be bringing the hardware home to Detroit if he continues on this pace in the next few seasons.