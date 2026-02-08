How Dannis Jenkins Earned New Contract With Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons sudden takeover of the Eastern Conference has been due to the amount of players making a leap this season, really showing the team’s depth and talent.

While most fans will look at Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham’s development as the main reason for the success, the development of some bench pieces has been just as important to the team’s success.

Of those bench players, none have been more improved this year than two-way player Daniss Jenkins, who has developed into a crucial member of the rotation.

Now his hard work will finally pay off, as his contract has been converted to a standard, meaning he will be staying with the Pistons for the rest of the year.

Jenkins comments on his NBA journey

Jenkins originally went undrafted to the Pistons last year, and as he said in an interview on Friday, it was something that he had to fight through mentally.

“If I’m being honest — and everybody knows I’m a very humble guy — but in college, most of these dudes that got drafted, what was the difference between me and them?” Jenkins said. “For me, going undrafted is insanity to me, literally insanity, and that burns inside of me every single day.”

What has he done in his career?

Clearly that motivation has been something that pushed Jenkins throughout his NBA career so far. Jenkins began his career playing for the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons G-League affiliate team.

He started in 32 games for the teams, and his scoring shined during his time there. He scored 21 points per game, while dishing out seven assists and grabbing two steals per game.

He had small opportunities in the NBA during his rookie season, as he played in just seven games and averaged one point per game.

He earned his chance to prove himself in the NBA this season, and it’s safe to say it have gone incredibly well.

He was given small opportunities, and took every advantage possible until his role expanded. This year he’s found his way into 42 games, including seven starts, where he is averaging eight points and three assists per game.

Jenkins development being way ahead of schedule has been crucial to the Pistons sitting 38-13, 4.5 games ahead of second place in the East.

He has been able to be a consistent scorer off of the Pistons bench, something that was going to be a question mark in a year with relatively inconsistent players like Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson leading the group.

Jenkins has already proven he deserves to be an NBA player, and if he keeps developing at this rate, he could be in for a special and memorable career.