What Jaden Ivey's return will mean for the red hot Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have continued to roll through the beginning of the regular season with relative ease, but were faced with an early-season setback-turned-good news Tuesday ahead of their road contest with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Pistons (12-2) have won 10 in a row, while the Hawks (9-5) have climbed out of their 4-5 hole to win five in a row and remain in the way-too-early Eastern Conference Playoff mix.

Despite the Pistons' 2.5-game lead in the division, they decided to make a key change that will shake up their depth in a big way.

In a tweet from the Pistons PR team, guard Jaden Ivey is on the comeback trail for a return.

"The Detroit Pistons announced today that guard Jaden Ivey has been assigned to the Motor City Cruise, the G League affiliate of the Pistons, as he continues his build up for return to play."

Official update on Jaden Ivey pic.twitter.com/KEYWwM7s5h — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 18, 2025

Fans then speculated when the former Purdue basketball star may return, showing a vast majority of support for the talented prospect.

"The next 2 games are this weekend in Indiana and then one next week in Detroit. Wednesday next week is an NBA Cup Game vs Boston before Thanksgiving. Maybe that's the debut?!" Pistons fan Ari Wagner tweeted.

Ivey injured his knee this past season, as he was well on his way to showcasing that he had fully adapted to the big leagues after a star-studded career in West Lafayette. He was initially drafted by the Pistons in 2022.

Ivey has already shown out in a big way with several big-time performances, getting major kudos from fellow teammate Cade Cunningham.

"I've always felt like we can figure it out and be special," Cunningham said.

Ivey later released a statement following his injury, reassuring fans he would make a 100 percent recovery.

“So encouraged by the amount of thoughts, Messages and Prayers I’ve Received. I’m thankful for my wife and my whole family who have been with me throughout the start of this. Even In the midst of this, I trust the one who has put me in this spot, and Ik my Father will get me through because he is faithful and a Great God! I hope my situation can inspire anybody going through any trial in life that Jesus Loves You and he won’t just leave you where you have been stuck, but lean on your Father, because he is right there through your trial. With God nothing is impossible. 🙏🏾 Back Soon….”

It appears Ivey has the full support from the Pistons, which will pay dividends as the season goes on. But only time will tell.