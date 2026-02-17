Detroit Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Describes Energy Inside Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena has been home to the Detroit Pistons since the start of the 2017-2018 NBA season. The Pistons played their last game inside The Palace at Auburn Hills in April 2017 against the Washington Wizards.

While Little Caesars Arena is in a different location than where The Palace used to be, the energy, history, and culture from The Palace transferred right into Little Caesars Arena through the support of the same Pistons fans who grew up with The Palace. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff has had the privilege of coaching inside the teams' newer arena for one-and-a-half seasons now.

Bickerstaff spoke with former NBA veterans Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye on their Road Trippin' Podcast Tuesday afternoon and talked about what kind of energy radiates through the crowd at Little Caesars Arena. Last season's first round playoff series against the New York Knicks was the last time Detroit had been treated to a home playoff game since the 2018-2019 season behind Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.

Dec 6, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) and center Andre Drummond (0) hug after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

It's awesome and funny

Richard Jefferson asked Bickerstaff outright what the energy is like inside Little Caesars Arena. Bickerstaff had specific words to describe the arena but he also told a story from when he first started coaching the Pistons.

"It's awesome and it's funny at the same time. Our first preseason game last year, we're playing the Milwaukee Bucks. They come out and they're just dogging us. They're hitting every shot. We're down by like 20 [with] eight minutes and 30 seconds left in the first quarter. I call a timeout, there's about 200 people in the building. We walk to our little coaches huddle and I asked Luke [Walton], 'Luke, are they booing us already?'" JB Bickerstaff

Pistons fans are simply exhausted. For over two decades they've had nothing but mediocrity, regular season highlights, and a few early playoff exits to celebrate. They've struggled returning to the glory days of the late 80s, early 90s, and early 2000s.

Pistons fans are some of the most passionate and loyal fans in the NBA. With a historic and polarizing organization like the Detroit Pistons comes polarizing and passionate fans who care heavily about it. Bickerstaff never let the boos get to him early on and he put the experience in perspective in this interview.

"To go from where that was that night to where it was when we were playing the Knicks in the playoffs. The guys couldn't even hear me on the floor [against NYK]. I'm trying to yell and scream and the arena is so loud...If you come to a playoff game in Little Caesars, it's unbelievable. Other teams now, they're talking about it." JB Bickerstaff on Little Caesars Arena

What's next for the Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons are slated to have home court advantage this postseason. They're currently at the very top of the Eastern conference with a 40-13 record and they lead the entire NBA in win percentage (75.5%). MVP candidate Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons into Madison Square Garden this Thursday night on Amazon Prime at 7:30pm Eastern.

The Knicks currently sit at No. 3 in the Eastern conference with a record of 35-20.