Why Detroit Piston's Dario Saric Acquisition Shouldn't Go Under-The-Radar

The Detroit Pistons got closer to the Larry O'Brien trophy before the NBA's trade deadline this Thursday February 5.

Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon secured former Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter in a three-team trade that also involved the Minnesota Timberwolves. Huerter was the asset that received much of the attention for a few reasons.

The Pistons have struggled from three-point range despite still securing the best record in the Eastern conference before the All-Star break. They currently rank No. 20 in three-point efficiency which is actually a slight improvement from where they were through November and December, but it's not great for a team heading into the playoffs.

What is flying under the radar is the kind of impact veteran big man Dario Saric can provide to the Pistons immediately.

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Dario Saric (20) looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Who is Dario Saric?

Saric is a 31-year-old 6-foot-10 veteran stretch big. He's played in nine NBA seasons after being drafted at 21-years-old to the Orlando Magic before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers on draft night.

Saric has averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds throughout his entire career. Saric has kept a spot in the NBA because he provides a very specific skillset to every team he's on. The former Sacramento King never played a game for the Bulls since he was traded there February 1 in a separate three-team deal.

What does Saric bring to the Pistons?

Saric brings more than just a locker room veteran presence. Expect Saric to earn a spot in the rotation for the rest of this regular season.

The Pistons have dominated defenses inside the paint. They're currently ranked No. 2 in points in the paint per game and have maintained the top spot for most of the season. However, they lack spacing and they lack perimeter shooting. The big men currently on Detroit's roster are tough defensive-minded big men who don't usually venture out to the three-point line. Isiah Stewart and Jalen Duren are both anchors who control the paint by hovering near it constantly.

Saric is the complete opposite of a defensive anchor. While he's not a defensive liability under the rim, offense is certainly his forte. He's a career 36% three-point shooter on 3.6 attempts per game. Catch-and-shoot jump shots are Saric's specialty on offense. Saric's ability to space the floor as a big man opens up so much offense for the shifty guards currently on Detroit's roster.

When Cade Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins are set up for picks at the top of the key, the expectation a lot of the time is that the big will roll to the paint for a lob or to drag defenses away from the ball handler. When Saric sets a pick, there's more unpredictability to deal with for defenses because there's a good chance Saric pops out to a spot behind the three-point line and Saric has proven he shouldn't be left open from three.

Even if it's for just 10 to 20 minutes every game, those shorts bursts of playing time for him will do a lot for MVP candidate Cade Cunningham and the entire team offense.