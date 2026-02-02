J.B. Bickerstaff Puts Into Words What Jalen Duren's All-Star Nod Means To Him

The rise of Jalen Duren is not just a Pistons story, it's a basketball story.

Pistons center Jalen Duren was drafted into the NBA 13th overall to Detroit as an 18-year-old rookie out of the University of Memphis. In his one season of college basketball, he averaged 12 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.1 big blocks per game.

Duren was expected to provide rim protection, a high motor, and defensive prowess. He wasn't known for swift post play and a soft touch around the rim. Few expected Duren to evolve into the player he's become this season. The big man is averaging 18 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 0.9 steals. Duren is proving he's much more than just a body under the hoop. No one is more proud of Duren's development than head coach JB Bickerstaff.

Nov 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks to center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jalen Duren being an All-Star is awesome

Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon and head coach JB Bickerstaff both arrived before the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Neither of them chose Jalen Duren or anyone else on the Pistons roster in June 2024. They had to analyze what they had and make a decision on whether he was going to be a part of their future. Evidently, Detroit decided that Duren was in their future plans.

Duren may be the one in the running for Most Improved Player of the year while earning his first All-Star game selection, but it's Bickerstaff and the rest of the Pistons organization who consider this nod rewarding, considering all the faith they've had in Duren.

"It was awesome...Being able to work with him is a pleasure every single day. His attitude is the same every single day, his approach is the same, his work ethic is the same. His thirst for knowledge and the willingness to want to get better and do the things we ask him to do to help this team win has just been unbelievable." Bickerstaff on Duren's All-Star nod

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets tomorrow at 7:00pm Eastern inside Little Caesars Arena.

Jalen Duren has grown on and off the court

With great talent comes great responsibility. Great talent comes with the great responsibility of performing on the court consistently and making others better on the court, but it comes with the great responsibility of leading the team off the court.

"In the year-and-a-half we've been together I've been impressed with him so much every single day, more as a person. I watched him grow as a leader like now when he's using his voice. So it's awesome. It's a great thing to just be able to sit next to somebody and watch those things happen for him." JB Bickerstaff on watching Duren grow

Much like MVP candidate and fellow All-Star teammate Cade Cunningham, Duren did not arrive in the NBA as a vocal leader with a vibrant personality. However, his performance on the court has demanded expectations off the court. It seems as if Duren is living up to all the expectations that come with All-Star level performances.