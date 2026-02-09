Why Detroit Pistons Are Still NBA's Best Despite Quiet Trade Deadline

The Detroit Pistons are proving themselves as a true contender going into the All-Star break.

The team is 38-13 through 51 games, angling themselves to be the best team in the league this season. That's part of why NBA.com writer John Schuhmann placed the Pistons at No. 1 in his weekly power rankings.

"The Pistons suffered their worst loss of the season on Thursday, never holding a lead and getting outscored by 27 points (54-27) from 3-point range by the Wizards. But they blew out the Knicks for the second time just 24 hours later and remain the contender that’s playing the best as we head toward the All-Star break," Schuhmann wrote.

"The way things are going, the Hornets are looking like a potential first-round opponent for the Pistons, who held Charlotte to its worst offensive game of the season (86 points on 107 possessions) in the first meeting back in December. The second meeting (of three) is on Monday in Charlotte."

Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter dribbles on New York Knicks forward Trey Jemison III | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pistons Still at Top of NBA Power Rankings

The Pistons didn't do much at the trade deadline, but they did acquire shooting guard Kevin Huerter from the Chicago Bulls for Jaden Ivey, a former top-five pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. It remains to be seen how much Huerter will be part of the rotation down the stretch, but it gives Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff more arsenal to work with down the line.

"Kevin Huerter played just 14 total minutes (only four alongside Cade Cunningham) over his first two games with the Pistons, playing behind Ron Holland, Caris LeVert and Daniss Jenkins," Schuhmann wrote.

"Huerter is having, by a healthy margin, the worst 3-point shooting season (30.8%) of his career, but he does give the Pistons more size on the wing. It will be interesting to see if he gets a real opportunity to rediscover his shot over the final two months of the season."

The Pistons will have many chances throughout the final 30 or so games to see where Huerter fits in the grand scheme of things. It's possible that he could become the perfect fit for the team, but there's also a chance he could just be fodder that moves on from Detroit at the end of the season because he is a free agent.

The Pistons return to the court against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Fans don't watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.