Why Detroit Pistons Should Pursue Cam Thomas on the Buyout Market

After being unable to find a trade destination for the young standout guard, the Brooklyn Nets decided to buy out Cam Thomas to let him try and compete this season elsewhere.

Oftentimes, this is done out of respect for the player and their contributions to an organization that would have otherwise parted ways via trade or at the end of the season.

But let's take a look at if Thomas would be a fit for the Pistons in free agency.

The Brooklyn Nets are waiving Cam Thomas, allowing the scoring guard to enter free agency, sources tell ESPN. The Nets made the decision to allow Thomas to find a new home. pic.twitter.com/sK75uB6ZV1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Great fit

Cam’s waiving suggests he wants to compete this season, while he is playing at a high level, for a championship.

There would be no better spot, in a weak Eastern Conference, to compete for a championship than the team that has held the top seed for its fourth consecutive month.

Not to mention, with the departure of former 5th overall pick Jaden Ivey, the team could use an explosive ball handler off the bench.

A waiver pickup like Thomas would allow the Pistons to depend less on the consistency of the ever inconsistent Caris LeVert.

Signing Thomas would take tons of pressure off of LeVert and the rest of the ball handlers on the bench. Having a spark like Thomas would also draw more attention to himself and allow shooters to thrive.

Competition

Cam Thomas will be extremely sought after across the buyout market. Most teams in playoff contention are likely to make him an offer.

The Pistons stand ahead of this competition for two main reasons.

Firstly, as the top seed in the East, the Pistons offer a shot at a championship that almost every other team in the NBA cannot match. Only a select few Western Conference teams can arguably offer better chances.

Money

Secondly, the Pistons are able to match Cam Thomas’ current contract plus more.

Should Thomas prioritize his earnings this season, as he was still on his rookie deal, then the Pistons can offer him a higher salary than a majority of other teams.

This is because the Pistons are hard-capped at the first apron, and have $12.9 million left in first apron space.

This means that the Pistons would be able to offer Thomas the entirety of this remaining space, as well as the bi-annual exception that the Pistons have yet to use. This would total to about $18 million if the Pistons offered Thomas the entirety of this money.

No Brainer

Should the Pistons pursue Thomas, it would be an obvious ideal landing spot as Detroit can offer both a lofty sum of money and a phenomenal chance to compete for a championship.

Since the Pistons were rather quiet compared to the rest of the league at this year’s trade deadline, it would make sense for them to utilize some of these monetary assets that are remaining to further bolster their chances at bringing the Larry O’Brien trophy back to the 313.