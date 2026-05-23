Perfect Offseason Blueprint for the Detroit Pistons

If you delve into this season, you can win an argument that states that the Detroit Pistons were the NBA’s surprise factor.

A 60-win season and a No.1 seed in the East is a far cry from when they slumped to just 14 wins just two years previously. A lot of that success comes not only from the players but also from the president of basketball operations, Trajan Langdon, and the head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff.

Yes, the Pistons still fell short in the playoffs, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but now that they have achieved that mark this term, the blueprint will be clear for next season.

Trajan Langdon faces a true test of his credentials

One trait that sets Trajan Langdon apart is his patience and understanding of what he believes makes a great team. He believed in the Pistons despite them being the NBA whipping boys, and in less than three years since their miserable 14-win campaign in the 2023/24 season, they delivered.

And now it moves to what the blueprint for next season is.

Detroit are no longer the whipping boy, they are not the underdogs, and they are not a one-trick pony. They need to be constant contenders.

Even as the Cavaliers and New York Knicks are battling it out in the Eastern Conference Finals, and perhaps long after the NBA Finals are done and dusted, people will be asking whether or not Detroit will compete for the title again, and this is where Langdon will be working furiously behind the scenes, trying to make that happen.

Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon poses for his official 2024-25 season head shot. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Do the Pistons really need to change what they have?

Defensively, the Pistons are solid; only the Oklahoma City Thunder had a higher defensive rating than Detroit in the regular season, and the majority of their 60 wins came from suffocating play that led to easy scores at the other end, where they led the East with 18 fast-break points per game.

Offensively, while Detroit managed an eighth spot in points per game in the regular season at 117.8, they were still pipped to the post by the Atlanta Hawks (6th), the Cleveland Cavaliers (4th) and the Miami Heat (2nd), along with four teams from the West, including the Denver Nuggets, who topped the chart at 122.1 points an outing.

That is why the Pistons defense was so pivotal to their success. And why one wrong trade or signing could hamper Langdon’s championship plans.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) moves the ball down court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, a key piece to the bench could be vital for next season. Someone like Marcus Smart, who averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists and a shade under three rebounds for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and 12 points per game in the playoffs.

And perhaps Dean Wade of the Cavaliers, who brings a strong defensive blueprint that would fit the Pistons, along with a streaky three-point shot, would also benefit. These ideas could change Detroit from a one-trick pony to a championship thoroughbred.