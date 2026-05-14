Everything That Went Wrong for Detroit Pistons in Game 5 Loss to Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons fans are in an uproar following Wednesday night's 117-113 Game 5 Eastern Conference Semifinals overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena.

With the game tied at 113 and the Cavaliers having a chance to win at the end of regulation, Jarrett Allen tripped Ausar Thompson after a great defensive stop, and no foul was called on the play as time ran out.

A foul call on Allen would've put Thompson at the free-throw line and likely given the Pistons the Game 5 win. The Cavaliers, who trailed by nine with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, would go on to force overtime and win, taking a 3-2 series lead heading back to Cleveland.

Why Pistons Frustration is Justified But Not the Reason Detroit Lost

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) reacts in overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While Pistons fans' frustration with the officiating is justified, Detroit had multiple opportunities to beat the Cavaliers without relying on one bad call, including leading by as much as 15 and scoring 27 points off 17 Cavaliers turnovers. The Cavaliers closed the game on a 23-10 run and capitalized when it mattered most; the Pistons did not.

Pistons fans were also left frustrated by the number of foul calls Harden drew on three-point shot attempts. Fans left LCA on Wednesday night dejected and in stunned silence following the Game 5 overtime loss, feeling as if calls would've gone their way, the Pistons would be up 3-2.

The Cavaliers now head back to Cleveland with a chance to close out the Pistons after being down 2-0 and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018 to face the New York Knicks. The Cavaliers' Game 5 win over the Pistons was their first road victory this postseason, and it couldn’t have come at a more crucial time for coach Kenny Atkinson’s Cleveland group.

Top Performers In Game 5 Between Pistons and Cavaliers

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

James Harden’s 30 points led the Cavaliers in the overtime win over the Pistons. Donovan Mitchell added 21 points, and Max Strus' six three-pointers proved massive for the Cavaliers as he finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 39 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in the Game 5 loss to the Cavaliers and once again didn't receive any support from his co-star, Jalen Duren, who finished with nine points, five rebounds, and four assists. The Cavaliers' bigs were all over Duren as Mobley and Allen combined for 35 points.

With Duncan Robinson out with lower back soreness, Daniss Jenkins earned his first career playoff start and did not disappoint for Detroit, making key plays throughout the game, finishing with 19 points, three assists, and two rebounds on 8-of-17 shooting from the field. Paul Reed also scored in double figures for the third consecutive game, scoring 10 points, and Tobias Harris added 13.

Now down 3-2 heading back to Cleveland, the Pistons look to keep their season alive and force a Game 7 back in Detroit on Sunday. The tip-off for Game 6 between the Pistons and Cavaliers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Arena with the game broadcast on Prime Video.