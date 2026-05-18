Pistons Quotes and Notes: What J.B. Bickerstaff Said After Game 7 Loss

The Detroit Pistons' season is officially over. The Pistons fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-94 in Game 7 on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena. It was a devastating end to what was a phenomenal year for the Pistons, in which they won 60 regular-season games and earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Given how it ended with such a devastating loss, Pistons fans have mixed feelings about Detroit’s season. Despite the mixed feelings and Pistons fans' disappointment of how their dream season ended at the hands of their bitter division rival, coach J.B. Bickerstaff took the high road, highlighting Detroit's improvement this season. Here’s what Bickerstaff had to say.

What J.B. Bickerstaff Said Following Game 7 Loss:

“I don’t think we fell short of anything. These guys have improved massively and done a great job. Anything other than positivity towards this group is unacceptable. The turnaround from where we’ve come from what these guys have been willing to do. Everybody wants to win a championship every year. But how much did you grow? How much did you improve? Did you sacrifice for the greater good of the team? Our guys did that collectively every single day, we got better. We put ourselves in a position to be here. There’s nothing disappointing about this group and the outcome of this," Bickerstaff said.

Why Pistons Fans Have the Right Of Wanting More

While it is true that the Pistons exceeded the expectations set for them at the beginning of the season by earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and reaching 60 wins, fans have a right to be disappointed given how it ended.

If Sunday night’s loss to the Cavaliers taught us anything, it is that the Pistons still have some holes on their roster that they need to address in the offseason to take that next step of winning an NBA championship.

Three-point shooting improvement and giving Cade Cunningham a co-star are among just a few of the needs that Pistons fans hope general manager Trajan Langdon addresses this offseason. The question remains: Will he address them, or will the Pistons stand pat as they did at the trade deadline?

The Pistons' championship window is still very much open, and now is the time to make a bold move to help the franchise take the next step this offseason.

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