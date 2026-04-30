Pistons Quotes and Notes: What Cade Cunningham Said After Game 5

With their backs against the wall in Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, Cade Cunningham came to the rescue for the Detroit Pistons, scoring a franchise playoff high 45 points in the team's 116-109 win at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

The Pistons, courtesy of Cunningham’s remarkable performance, now force a Game 6 in Orlando on Friday night and look to repeat history from 2003 when they came back from a 3-1 series deficit in the first round as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference against the Magic and advance.

Here’s what Cunningham had to say following the Pistons Game 5 win, which staved off elimination in the first round.

His Mindset Coming Into Game 5:

“Just never die mentality. Just wanted to have controlled aggression all night. I don’t want this season to end, so I've got to put it all on the line."

Fourth Quarter Approach:

“That’s definitely the balance you have to find with my position, my job, and with the skill set that I have. I know that I can get us points by me scoring, but also making sure that my team and I’m using my playmaking ability to get everybody going and just make the right play. I got guys on my team that can finish plays. Just making sure that I’m balancing and making sure I’m making the best play for my team at all times. Sometimes in the fourth quarter, the ball has to be in my hands a little more, but it’s just about having that feel for the game and finding that balance.”

Ausar Thompson’s Impact:

“He was great, he’s a great player, and that’s what we need from him. Him imposing himself on the series and imposing himself on the game like he did. He’s shown that he’s beyond capable of that; we needed it tonight.”

The Scoring Battle With Paolo Banchero:

“I’m sure it was a great game. I hope the fans enjoyed it, but it was a great win for us. That’s what we needed.”

Relishing in the Big Moment:

“Just the opportunity. Not everybody’s blessed with those types of opportunities to have pressure and to have things on the line like that. A lot of times, I feel undeserving of how great of moments I get to be a part of. I’m just thankful for it and just try to make the most out of it.”

Game 6 In Orlando

With a quick turnaround, the Pistons are now tasked with going into Orlando and forcing a Game 7 back in Detroit on Sunday. Entering Friday night’s Game 6 matchup in what is expected to be a hostile environment at the Kia Center, the Pistons need to be consistent from start to finish and avoid turnovers.

Slow starts and turnover struggles were among the main reasons why the Pistons fell short against the Magic in their two road games this series. The tip-off for Game 6 between the Pistons and Magic at Kia Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday night, with the game broadcast on Prime Video.