Cade Cunningham Makes Pistons History In Detroit's Game 5 Win Over Orlando Magic

With their season on the line in front of a hostile home crowd at Little Caesars Arena, Cade Cunningham put on one of the best playoff performances in franchise history, guiding the Detroit Pistons to a thrilling 116-109 Game 5 win over the Orlando Magic.

Cunningham scored a Pistons franchise record 45 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 13-of-23 shooting from the field, including knocking down five three-pointers. Cunningham beat out former Pistons star Dave Bing for the most points in a playoff game by a Detroit player who had the previous record of 44 against the Boston Celtics in 1968.

Paolo Banchero and Magic Fight Until the End

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) in the first half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Despite Cunningham's career playoff performance, the Pistons Game 5 win didn’t come easy, as Paolo Banchero also had his own iconic postseason moment. Banchero came one point shy of tying Tracy McGrady and Dwight Howard’s Magic playoff game record, scoring 45 points of his own.

With the Pistons leading by as much as 17 points at one point in the game, Banchero’s heroics had the Magic in striking distance until the very end as Orlando cut Detroit’s lead to three in the final minute before Cunningham's clutch jumper clinched the win. The two former No. 1 overall picks put on a show that was one of the best performances so far in the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Pistons Look to Build Off Impressive Win in Game 6

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles on Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half uring game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In addition to Cunningham’s playoff career high, three other Pistons scored in double figures as Tobias Harris stepped up offensively for Detroit, scoring 23 points, eight rebounds, and two steals on 9-of-18 shooting from the field.

Jalen Duren, who has struggled throughout the first round series for the Pistons, showed some encouraging progress on both ends of the floor in Game 5, finishing the game with 12 points and nine rebounds on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting from the field while also collecting two blocks. Duncan Robinson also added 12 points.

While not recording as many turnovers as he did in the two road games in Orlando, Cunningham still struggled taking care of the basketball throughout Game 5, finishing with six of them.

Heading into what is expected to be a hostile road environment at the Kia Center in Orlando for Game 6, the Pistons will need a full effort to survive and force a Game 7 back on their home court on Sunday.

The Pistons look to repeat history from 2003 when they rallied from a 3-1 deficit against the Magic to win what was also a first-round series as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The tip-off for Game 6 between the Pistons and Magic on Friday night is currently TBD, with the game broadcast on Prime Video.