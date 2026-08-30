The 2 Glaring Holes Left on Pistons’ Roster With the Offseason Winding Down

The Detroit Pistons still have a talented roster, but there are some big questions to be asked when they gear up for the start of the new season.

The additions of Isaiah Joe, John Collins and Taurean Prince add a new dimension to the Pistons this season, with better three-point options and more spacing on the floor; plus, there is buffered defense as well, which has defined Detroit basketball over the last season and a half.

But the holes that needed filling in the offseason haven't been filled, and barring a miracle from one of the new signings, the opposition will zero in on the Pistons’ weaknesses.

Here are two positions that Detroit are short on ahead of the new campaign.

Lack of depth on the bench, particularly at point guard

While it’s widely noted that the Pistons lack a proven second option to create offense off the dribble when defenses trap Cunningham, especially down the stretch, a reliable playmaker is also badly needed.

While rookie guard Ebuka Okorie and the returning Daniss Jenkins will provide relief and offer minutes to help Cade Cunningham, relying on unproven backcourt depth is a big risk.

A player who can pull the strings and orchestrate the offense is mandatory, and it’s looking like, at times, Cunningham will not only be doing that but play the instruments as well.

Cunningham desperately needs a secondary scorer and solid depth at point guard, but he is being left short. Sure, the additions of Joe and Collins are solid, but they are not what the Pistons – on paper – needed exactly.

The new signings could prove everyone wrong, and for Joe especially, this is his chance to come out of the shadows of SGA at Oklahoma City, but it’s risky.

Frontcourt woes

Unless the ongoing situation with Jalen Duren is resolved before training camp, then Paul Reed is going to be extremely busy this season.

Fan favorite Reed has earned extra minutes, and his style of play at the basket will be needed for inside scoring and rim protection, but the front office seems to have pivoted toward three-point shooting and spacing rather than securing a frontcourt presence.

They are confident that Duren will remain a Piston this season and are not engaging in any sign-and-trade offers for him. As far as they are concerned, he is staying in Detroit, despite Duren demanding a big-payday extension the Pistons are not entertaining, and it seems none of the teams the big man has spoken to are interested either.

There’s a huge question mark surrounding Duren, and while it’s likely that he will have to suck it up and ink a new deal that he probably won’t be happy with, you then question his mindset going into the season.