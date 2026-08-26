The Marquee Matchup To Watch for Pistons vs. Celtics on Opening Night

The Detroit Pistons squaring off against the Boston Celtics on opening night represents a solid test.

A good chance to see how far the new signings John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Gary Harris, Taurean Prince, and first-round pick Ebuka Okoire are coming along following pre-season and to see what roles they are looking to take within the Pistons as they go up against a Celtics team that enters the era without Jaylen Brown but still features good pieces, most notably Paul George and Mitchell Robinson.

Two playoff-hungry sides with early statements that they will want to make on national television. Plenty of mouthwatering matchups, but one clearly stands out.

Cade Cunningham vs. Paul George

With defense the hallmark of how these teams will win games this season, offense will be led by one player from each team: Cade Cunningham for the Pistons and Jayson Tatum for Boston.

However, Paul George will have a hand in the scoring as well, but he will more than likely be tasked with guarding Cunningham to start.

Cunningham has enjoyed a breakout period over the last two seasons and is fast becoming one of the best players in the league. He has made the All-Star team the past two years and has been All-NBA in the same length of time, including First Team last season.

He is the guy that defenses try to break down on the Pistons, and he still finds his groove going anyway. But George, with his experience, will be a big challenge.

In his first season with the Celtics, George is underrated in terms of his wing defense, and his long arms and quick feet can disrupt even the quickest of opponents. But what sets George apart is his defensive versatility.

He can guard both guard spots, as well as both forward positions, though the power forward role always presents a mismatch. George averaged 1.6 steals last season, showcasing his prowess.

Cunningham will look to wear George down with his controlled and patient style of offense, but then attack with his sudden bursts of attacking play that make the opposition struggle.

The Pistons will also look to build on their form against the Celtics last season, when they went 3-1 in the season series. However, along with George, the Celtics have Tatum, who didn’t feature in any of the four matchups.

This is Tatum’s team now, and he will instantly improve their fortunes. But the Pistons will be worthy opening-night opponents.