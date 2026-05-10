NBA Playoffs: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Score, Live Updates, Stats As Minnesota Looks to Even Series

The most competitive series of the NBA playoffs’ second round continues on Sunday night, as the Timberwolves host the Spurs for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Minnesota came out strong, taking Game 1 of the series 104–102, overcoming a 12-block triple-double by Victor Wembanyama to make a statement in the opening game. San Antonio has responded with a blowout win at home in Game 2, and took back home-court advantage by winning Game 3 on the road.

The game was a showcase for the series’s transcendent stars, as Wembanyama went off for 39 points, 15 boards and five steals, outgunning Anthony Edwards, who scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds of his own while doling out six assists. The Timberwolves aren’t a team to back down from a challenge. Expect an explosive game at Target Center on Sunday.

Live scores, updates, stats from Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 4

How the Timberwolves, Spurs got here

The Western Conference series pits one of the NBA’s most experienced postseason teams—Minnesota—against an up-and-coming power in its first playoff run.

The Spurs posted a 62–20 regular season record and were the team that had the most success against the defending champion Thunder throughout the year, making them a clear title contender. The Timberwolves underachieved a bit, going 49–33, inviting questions about whether they’d be able to turn it on for the playoffs. So far, they’ve answered the challenge.

San Antonio dispatched of the Trail Blazers in a five-game first-round series, losing one game in which Wembanyama went down with a concussion. He quickly recovered after missing one contest, and has looked like his normal, dominant self ever since. Minnesota had a tough first-round draw against their recent postseason rivals, the Nuggets, and despite losing Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo along the way, knocked out Nikola Jokić & Co. in impressive fashion, winning in six games.

They kept that momentum in Game 1 of this series, beating the Spurs 104–102 on the road. San Antonio responded with a dominant Game 2, winning 133–95 and holding all Wolves players at 12 or fewer points while Wemby went for 19/15 and Stephon Castle lead all scorers with 21.

Game 3 saw the Spurs win that Wembanyama/Edwards showcase 115–108. Now, Minnesota will look to get one back at home and avoid an elimination game in San Antonio.

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