Victor Wembanyama Earns First Career Ejection After Dirty Elbow on Naz Reid Early in Spurs-Wolves Game 4

The Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama for the majority of Game 4 against the Timberwolves Sunday night after he received a Flagrant 2 early in the second quarter.

As Wolves forward Naz Reid boxed out Wembanyama, San Antonio’s star big man grabbed a rebound. The whistle then sounded for a common foul, but Wemby wound up and elbowed Reid in the neck after the play. That initiated a review to determine whether the action warranted a flagrant foul. The officials ruled that Wembanyama’s elbow was unnecessary and excessive, and worthy of a Flagrant 2, which ended his night early.

Take a look at the play below:

Victor Wembanyama ejected for elbowing Naz Reid in the face pic.twitter.com/FPVrPS5yMa — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 11, 2026

It’s the first time Wemby has been ejected in his career, and it comes at a pivotal moment, as the Spurs lead 2–1 in the Western Conference semifinals series.

Once the officials's review was over, Wembanyama didn’t appear to realize that a Flagrant 2 meant he was ejected—at least it seemed that way according to a video of his discussion on the bench with veteran Harrison Barnes.

Victor Wembanyama after hearing he got a flagrant 2 call:



Wemby: What does that mean



Harrison Barnes: You’re ejected



Wemby: I’m ejected?? alrightpic.twitter.com/71hG9VlMbc — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 11, 2026

Luke Kornet will assume much of the burden for San Antonio in Wembanyama’s absence. Wemby had four points and four rebounds in 12 minutes of play prior to his early exit on Sunday night. It was a shocking moment in Game 4 that could not only impact the rest of this game, but potentially the rest of the series.

Could Victor Wembanyama receive a suspension for the elbow to Naz Reid?

The NBA has a point system for flagrant fouls in the regular season and the playoffs. A Flagrant 1 foul is one point, while a Flagrant 2 receives two points, an automatic ejection and a minimum $2,000 fine. Players receive a one-game suspension after accruing four flagrant points, which means Wemby is halfway toward the automatic suspension, but would need to be ejected from another game or receive two Flagrant 1 fouls in order to get there.

It’s difficult for players to accrue enough points to receive the automatic suspension, but it has happened. Most notably, Warriors forward Draymond Green earned a one-game suspension after accruing his fourth point in the 2016 playoffs.

Still, the league office will certainly look at the incident after the game to determine whether any additional punishment for Wembanyama is appropriate. Such measures could mean an additional fine or even a suspension.

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