Every Angle and Image of Stephon Castle’s Poster Dunk on Isaiah Hartenstein Is Better Than the Last

Stephon Castle had one of the best dunks of the entire season during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Thunder. During the second quarter Castle drove into the lane and elevated up, over and through Oklahoma City big man Isaiah Hartenstein.

It was an epic moment that people will remember no matter who wins the game or series. Every angle is more exciting and vicious than the previous. Seriously, go ahead and watch five right here, including the reactions of one of his teammates, as well as the announcers. Reggie Miller left his seat and just about climbed onto Jamal Crawford's lap.

Stephon Castle, ladies & gentlemen 📸 pic.twitter.com/E7zLJ0WOkH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2026

Victor Wembanyama's reaction was incredible

As good as the dunk was, Victor Wembanyama's reaction was even better. OK, maybe not better, but still pretty good. As he ran back down the court he made a face that could best be ready asoooooooooooooooh!

In combing through all the footage of the dunk, Peacock found Wemby calling for an alley-oop as Castle started to drive. Castle chose to take it himself and Wemby was both surprised and delighted.

Victor Wembanyama won't be upset that he didn't get the alley-oop on this play. 😅



📺 Courtside Live on Peacock pic.twitter.com/SSYOa6R6jM — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 21, 2026

Official Dunk Score? Sure, why not?

According to this graphic from the official NBA X account, Castle's poster was second highest dunk score of the postseason. No one knows what that means, but it makes the dunk sound more officially awesome.

Stephon Castle's poster slam, told through Dunk Score 💥



2nd-highest Dunk Score of the postseason! https://t.co/ocRp6Jhhhu pic.twitter.com/tBV1XS3LXb — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2026

Stephon Castle's playoff performances have helped lift the Spurs

Stephon Castle is having a very nice start to his career. After winning Rookie of the Year, Castle averaged 16.7 points, 7.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds a game in his second season. The points and rebounds have gone up in his first postseason and he came into Game 2 averaging 19.7 points per game and shooting 41% from three in the playoffs. He's had a 30-plus point game in each of the first two series.

Castle played a career-high 49 minutes in the Spurs' win in Game 1. He finished with 17 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, but he also had 11 of the Spurs' 21 turnovers. He was basically on pace to match that number with six turnovers midway through the third quarter of Game 2.

That's why you've got to pull out a dunk like this every now and then—so nobody talks about the turnovers. It's just smart basketball and business.

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