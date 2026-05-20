Spurs at Thunder Game 2: NBA Playoffs Live Updates, Stats As OKC Seeks to Even Series vs. Wemby, San Antonio

Monday’s Game 1 between the Spurs and Thunder was one for the ages.

San Antonio controlled much of the game, but Oklahoma City didn’t go out without a serious fight, clawing back to take a 95–94 lead with under two minutes left in regulation. The two sides traded ties and leads, ultimately going to overtime knotted at 101. The Thunder looked destined to pull out a win after a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dunk extended their lead to three with under a minute left, until Victor Wembanyama let the biggest shot of his young career fly, drilling a deep three with 27 seconds left to tie it, 108–108.

The second OT was all Spurs, as Wemby & Co. edged OKC 14–7 in the frame to seal a 122–115 victory in an instant classic. Wembanyama has stacked a number of incredible performances in his first playoff run, but this was his best yet: 41 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks in 49 minutes.

The Thunder are resilient defending champions, though, so don’t be surprised to see them get their revenge in Game 2 on Wednesday. We’ll have live updates, scores, stats and highlights throughout the game. Follow along below!

NBA playoffs: Spurs at Thunder Game 2 live updates, stats, highlights and more

How we got here: Spurs and Thunder NBA playoff runs

The Thunder will need much more from center Chet Holmgren on both sides of the floor against Victor Wembanyama to pull out a series victory against the Spurs. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Game 1 set the stage for what should be an incredible Western Conference finals series—one that would surprise no one if it went to a full seven games.

Both teams have been pretty dominant up to this point as well. Monday’s loss was Oklahoma City’s first of the entire postseason, after they dominated the eighth-seeded Suns and fourth-seeded Lakers to open the playoffs.

The Spurs had a bit more difficulty, but just barely. They lost one game to the No. 7 Trail Blazers, the game in which Wembanyama left with a concussion, before rebounding to win in five games. They dropped two to the No. 6 Timberwolves—again, Wembanyama’s absence played a major role after he was ejected for a flagrant foul on Naz Reid and San Antonio dropped that game. When Wembanyama has been active and healthy for a full game, Minnesota’s Game 1 win by two points is the only Spurs loss so far.

Thunder vs. Suns first-round scores

Game 1: Thunder 119, Suns 84

Game 2: Thunder 120, Suns 107

Game 3: Thunder 121, Suns 109

Game 4: Thunder 131, Suns 122

Thunder vs. Lakers second-round scores

Game 1: Thunder 108, Lakers 90

Game 2: Thunder 125, Lakers 107

Game 3: Thunder 131, Lakers 108

Game 4: Thunder 115, Lakers 110

The Spurs have had a few hiccups, but have shut the door on their opponents when matters most.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers first-round scores

Game 1: Spurs 111, Trail Blazers 98

Game 2: Spurs 103, Trail Blazers 106

Game 3: Spurs 120, Trail Blazers 108

Game 4: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 93

Game 5: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 95

Spurs vs. Timberwolves second-round scores

Game 1: Spurs 102, Timberwolves 104

Game 2: Spurs 133, Timberwolves 95

Game 3: Spurs 115, Timberwolves 108

Game 4: Spurs 109, Timberwolves 114

Game 5: Spurs 126, Timberwolves 97

Game 6: Spurs 139, Timberwolves 109

More NBA Playoffs From Sports Illustrated

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