Four Ugly Stats Show James Harden Is Having a Miserable Playoff Run

The Cavaliers needed a big night from James Harden in Game 2 on Thursday to even up their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Pistons. Instead, he disappeared.

In 37 minutes, Harden scored just 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting in Cleveland’s 107–97 loss. He missed all four of his three-point attempts and finished the night with a team-worst plus/minus of -15. To make matters worse, with the Cavs trailing by six points in the final minute, Harden coughed up the ball for the game-sealing turnover, his fourth of the night.

James Harden in the 4th QTR of Game 2:



0 PTS

0/1 FG

0 STLS

0 BLK

-9 plus/minus

Game sealing turnover pic.twitter.com/ndV04e7ebU — Underdog (@Underdog) May 8, 2026

Harden, who has never missed the playoffs across his 17-year career, has played the third-most postseason games among active players (trailing only Al Horford and LeBron James). But he consistently struggles when the postseason lights shine the brightest.

And unfortunately for Harden, the stats back it up. Here are four notable numbers that display just how rough these playoffs have been for “The Beard”:

1. Four straight games with 0 or 1 three-pointers made

Harden has now made one or zero three-pointers in four straight playoff games. He went 0-for-4 from downtown on Thursday night, a performance that followed equally disappointing outside shooting nights in Game 1 against Detroit (1 for 7) and the final two games of Cleveland’s opening series against Toronto (1 for 4; 1 for 5).

Harden, who has made the second-most three-pointers in NBA history, rarely struggles from beyond the arc to this degree. In fact, since 2012, Harden has just one other streak of four straight games without multiple treys—from March 31 to April 5 last season when he made one three-pointer in each game and shot 4-for-20 in that span. That’s it.

2. Three field goals. Four turnovers.

In the first two games of the Cavs-Pistons series, Harden has tallied more turnovers (11) than field goals (nine). He has committed a total of 47 turnovers in nine games this postseason. For context, the most turnovers he coughed up in any nine-game span during the regular season was 39.

Harden has at least four turnovers in all but one playoff game so far (88.9%) after doing so in under half of his regular-season games. He has posted more turnovers than field goals in four of nine games during this playoff run.

3. 1-for-3 shooting, 2 points

That was Harden’s stat line in the second half.

Harden didn’t exactly light it up in the opening two quarters, scoring eight points on 2-for-10 shooting, but he went MIA to close out the game. The Cavaliers tried to push the pace to keep up with the Pistons’ high-flying offense, and Harden never got in a rhythm.

“We can’t have our Hall of Famer take two [sic] shots in the second half,” coach Kenny Atkinson after the game. “I’ll take that one.”

4. Oh, no: Harden ties Bob Cousy for an unwanted record

The Cavs’ loss Thursday night was the 20th playoff game of Harden’s career that he finished with 25% shooting or worse on at least 10 attempts from the field. That is tied with the most such playoff games in the shot clock era (since 1954-55) with Bob Cousy. Since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976-77, Harden has a comfortable lead in that category on runner-up Russell Westbrook, who has 15.

Harden has shot 25% or worse from the field (min. 10 attempts) in 20 of 182 career playoff games—nearly a quarter (24.3%) of his postseason appearances. In the regular season, he’s done it just 60 times in 1,221 contests—a 4.9% clip.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated