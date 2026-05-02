Game 7 Sixers vs. Celtics: Live Updates, Score and Commentary
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It all comes down to this.
On Saturday night the 76ers and Celtics will face off in Boston for a Game 7 that will send the winner to the conference semifinals and the loser heading home.
The Celtics looked to have the series well in hand just a few days ago, taking a 3–1 lead with a dominant 128–96 victory in Philadelphia, but the 76ers fought back, and with Joel Embiid back on the court, anything could happen on Saturday.
The comeback would be an especially sweet one for the 76ers. This is the ninth Game 7 between these two teams—more than any other pair of teams in the NBA—and the Celtics hold a 6–2 edge in the series. Further, the Celtics have come back against the 76ers despite facing a 3–1 deficit twice during their historic rivalry. Can the 76ers turn the tide and pull off the upset this time around?
We’re following along with all the action live as it happens.
How we got here...
- Game 1: Celtics 123, 76ers 91
- Game 2: 76ers 111, Celtics 97
- Game 3: Celtics 108, 76ers 100
- Game 4: Celtics 128, 76ers 98
- Game 5: 76ers 113, Celtics 97
- Game 6: 76ers 106, Celtics 93
The best two words in sports: Game 7.
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Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.