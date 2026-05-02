Game 7 Sixers vs. Celtics: Live Updates, Score and Commentary

It all comes down to this.

On Saturday night the 76ers and Celtics will face off in Boston for a Game 7 that will send the winner to the conference semifinals and the loser heading home.

The Celtics looked to have the series well in hand just a few days ago, taking a 3–1 lead with a dominant 128–96 victory in Philadelphia, but the 76ers fought back, and with Joel Embiid back on the court, anything could happen on Saturday.

The comeback would be an especially sweet one for the 76ers. This is the ninth Game 7 between these two teams—more than any other pair of teams in the NBA—and the Celtics hold a 6–2 edge in the series. Further, the Celtics have come back against the 76ers despite facing a 3–1 deficit twice during their historic rivalry. Can the 76ers turn the tide and pull off the upset this time around?

We’re following along with all the action live as it happens.

How we got here...

Game 1: Celtics 123, 76ers 91

Game 2: 76ers 111, Celtics 97

Game 3: Celtics 108, 76ers 100

Game 4: Celtics 128, 76ers 98

Game 5: 76ers 113, Celtics 97

Game 6: 76ers 106, Celtics 93

The best two words in sports: Game 7.

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