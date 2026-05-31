Julian Champagnie Thought His NBA Career Was Over Three Years Ago. Now He’s ‘Unsung Hero’ of Finals-Bound Spurs

“Back then, being 22 ... I thought it was over. I ain’t going to lie to you.”

Spurs wing Julian Champagnie was fresh off of an impressive performance in the biggest game of his career, knocking down 6-of-10 threes for 20 points, finishing as San Antonio’s second-leading scorer in their impressive 111–103 win, a Game 7 closeout of the defending champion Thunder on the road.

A little over three years ago, he wasn’t sure whether he’d suit up in another NBA game.

Champagnie, an undrafted free agent out of St. John’s in 2022, caught on the with 76ers organization, splitting time between the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats and Philadelphia, for whom he played in two games without scoring a point.

On Feb. 14, 2023, he was waived by the organization in order to make room for G League stalwart and Slam Dunk Contest star Mac McClung.

“I was always told how small the window is to get your foot in the league and stay there, and make a career for yourself,” Champagnie said after Saturday’s win. “Getting an opportunity only in the G League and then getting waived with no warning, no nothing—explanation or anything. It was tough for a 22-year old kid who was just thinking, I was going to chase my dreams and telling myself, ‘You can do this.’”

That unceremonious dismissal from Philly wound up leading to an incredible opportunity that has Champagnie set to start for an NBA Finals favorite.

“I put my head down and said, ‘Make it work,’” Champagnie said of landing in San Antonio days after being waived. “Whatever they need you to do, make it work. And just find that spot on the team. I feel like the best thing about me, I try to just fit in where I can. And I think that’s what I did when I got here. And it’s been treating my good so far.”

A true understatement from one of the breakout stars of the playoffs so far, and a player without whom the Spurs probably wouldn’t be advancing to face the Knicks.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson called Julian Champagnie San Antonio’s ‘unsung hero’ after Game 7 vs. the Thunder

Following his 20-point Game 7, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson was asked about Champagnie’s contributions, and made clear just how important he is to San Antonio’s rotation, even in games where he doesn’t knock down six threes.

“Julian has been phenomenal. He’s had games where he’s missed shots and he’s had double-digit rebounds,” Johnson said Saturday. “His spacing causes gravity whether he makes shots or not, and at times when we haven’t scored he’s made huge shots.

“He’s been an absolute unsung hero because some of those other guys have the basketball in their hands more and they’re probably a part of more highlights other than making threes. And Julian’s been an integral part of our team defense, team rebounding and all that leads to us playing fast, which is our best version of our offense.”

Champagnie stabilized the Spurs’ starting lineup in January after losing his spot earlier in the year

Julian Champagnie provides spacing for Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs’ stars as a member of the starting lineup. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

After landing with San Antonio late in the 2022–23 season, Champagnie quickly carved out a role, starting 59 games for the club the following year. He would make just 29 starts in 2024-25, but saw his minutes increase, along with almost all of his counting stats.

Champagnie started the first eight games of the Spurs’ 2025–26 season but was out of the starting lineup once De’Aaron Fox returned from a preseason hamstring injury that cost him the start of the year. After a stint on the bench, he’d return to the starting lineup through parts of December and early January in relief of the injured Devin Vassell.

Once Vassell returned, it wasn’t Champagnie, but veteran forward Harrison Barnes, who was relegated to the bench. Champagnie wound up starting the final 50 games of the regular season and has been in the lineup for all 18 postseason games. During the regular season stretch, he scored 12 points per game along with 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists, knocking down over 40% of his threes.

The Spurs went 39–11 during that run, including an undefeated February and a 14–2 March. Johnson and his staff found the formula that worked during that dominant stretch, and it has carried into the postseason. And having Champagnie in the starting five alongside Fox, Vassell, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama is a significant part of it.

Champagnie’s 2025–26 regular season, playoff stats

Games MPG PPG FG% 3P% RPG APG Reg. Season 82 27.6 11.1 .437 .381 5.8 1.5 Playoffs 18 30.4 11.3 .454 .393 5.8 1.5

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