NBA Playoffs: Live Updates, Scores As Knicks Look to Go Up 2–0 Against Joel Embiid-Less 76ers

The conference semifinal round is a true grind. At this stage of the NBA playoffs, teams play just about every other night, putting player health and availability at the forefront. That will be a major theme in tonight’s Game 2 action, with the Knicks hosting the 76ers and the Spurs looking to rebound to get a home split against the Timberwolves.

Philadelphia will be down one of its best players, former MVP center Joel Embiid, for the game. Embiid was huge in helping the Sixers upset the Celtics, but there is an argument that against New York, his absence could present an opportunity for Philly to play a more advantageous style. In the late game, the Timberwolves will look to take the attack right at Victor Wembanyama after they stole a Game 1 road win—and they’ll have key bench guard Ayo Dosunmu back available for the contest.

Sports Illustrated will be live all night bringing you updates on the biggest buckets, insights and breakdowns of moments on and off the court at Madison Square Garden and Frost Bank Center.

Live NBA playoff updates, scores from Knicks vs. 76ers Game 2

How we got here

Anthony Edwards made his triumphant return from injury in Game 1 for the Timberwolves against the Spurs. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Knicks vs. 76ers

After coming back from a 2–1 deficit against the Hawks, the Knicks continued their dominant run of play, winning Game 1 against the Sixers 137–98 behind 35 points from star point guard Jalen Brunson. New York knocked down 63% of its shots from the field and 19 of 37 three-pointers in the win.

Those percentages are likely unsustainable, but at this point the Knicks have cruised for four straight wins and look like the team to beat in the East.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have had a “never say die” attitude all postseason long, overcoming a slew of injuries to knock out their Western Conference rival, the Nuggets, in six games. Now, Anthony Edwards is back and looked solid in Game 1, despite returning from a knee injury far earlier than was expected. Dosunmu is back available. This is a team whose health is trending in the right direction.

The Spurs struggled offensively in Game 1’s 104–102 loss, but this is still a formidable squad. Victor Wembanyama managed a triple-double with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 12 blocks—some of which may have been questionable, but that statline is impressive any way you cut it. And that came with a pretty poor offensive outing, as he shot just 5-for-17 from the field and missed all eight of his threes.

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