The Six Worst Calls the Thunder Benefited From Against LeBron James, Lakers in Game 2

The Thunder took Game 2 at home over the Lakers on Thursday night and have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series as it shifts to Los Angeles for the next two games.

While the defending champions have been dominant thus far in the 2026 NBA playoffs, chatter about how they are being officiated continues to be a big storyline as they have basically become the NBA’s version of the Kansas City Chiefs. They are beloved in Oklahoma City but are becoming strongly disliked by all other fans due in large part to calls they get from officials.

That continued in their Game 2 win as they benefited from a number of questionable calls. That led to Austin Reaves having an extended conversation with the refs on the court shortly after the final whistle and then led to JJ Redick ripping the refs and the way the Thunder play during his postgame press conference.

Let’s take a look at the six worst calls that went the Thunder’s way in Game 2.

1. LeBron James fouled while shooting; refs ruled he wasn’t in the act of shooting

With 5:40 left in the fourth quarter, LeBron James drew contact from Cason Wallace as he was getting ready to shoot the ball. He made the basket and expected to have a free throw coming his way but the refs ruled it wasn’t a shooting foul, much to James’s dismay.

“I don’t understand,” ESPN’s Stan Van Gundy said while watching the replay of that one. “I do not understand the reason that would not count.”

LeBron made a shot and the refs decided not to count it…



Wait for JJ Redick’s reaction 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/vxdWZVgq1p — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 8, 2026

Many fans would agree with Van Gundy on that one.

2. LeBron James appeared to get hit while making a layup, didn’t get a call

This moment from the first quarter really summed up the night for James and the Lakers. He was able to make a layup on this play but it looked like he got hit by Jaylin Williams, which led to him falling to the ground. The refs didn’t see anything wrong, however, and play continued.

LeBron gets frustraded after the refs missed a clear and-1 foul on him pic.twitter.com/8aD1I40oeP — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 8, 2026

3. LeBron James got called for an offensive foul for bumping into Alex Caruso

Early in the second quarter, James bumped into Alex Caruso, who then went flying to the ground and drew a charging foul. Was there contact here by James? Yes. But that doesn’t mean it should be a foul. Instead, it sure looked like Caruso flopped his way to the call.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME: #Lakers continuously get the wrong end of call.



BASKETBALL IS A CONTACT SPORT!!



Lebron called for a foul for what? pic.twitter.com/4uKiYtJ1Hz — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) May 8, 2026

4. Chet Holmgren flopped and drew a foul... only to have it overturned after a review

Speaking of flopping ... this one technically didn’t benefit the Thunder as Holmgren ended up being charged with a foul after the play was reviewed, but it was initially ruled a foul on Deandre Ayton which is more proof of the refs doing a bad job. Ayton did create a little contact with Holmgren but then the Thunder star tried to win an Oscar with his reaction and was rightfully called out on it by the review.

This is the type of play that fans really hate seeing from the Thunder:

OKC’s flopping vs the Lakers is getting called out live by commentators😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uSNXtW6vtG — Ferries Fredt💎 (@Ferries_Fredt) May 8, 2026

Van Gundy summed that up perfectly by calling it a “big-time acting job by Holmgren.”

5. Luke Kennard got called for a foul after he was hit by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been known to draw a lot of questionable calls during his stellar career and that continued on this one as Luke Kennard was called for a foul for basically getting hit with an elbow by SGA.

Again, this is another tough look for the Thunder:

What a nasty foul from Kennard here, could have easily been a flagrant. pic.twitter.com/6mv2OwUYGM — Showtime Luka (@showtimeluka) May 8, 2026

6. Jaylin Williams got a four-point play after he wasn’t touched

With the Thunder holding a seven-point lead late in the third quarter, Jaylin Williams hit a three-pointer and then drew a foul to make it a four-point play. A look at the replay shows that not only did he not get hit by the Lakers’ Jake LaRavia, but Williams actually kicked his foot out to try to draw contact and should have been called for that. Instead, he made the free throw and the Thunder went up by 11 points.

Can’t the NBA go back and review plays and punish players for this?



Jaylin Williams got rewarded a 4 point play for being a great actor. LaRavia does NOT touch him at all!



Nasty hoops man 🤢 pic.twitter.com/rA4jJJO9cI — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) May 8, 2026

What’s next for the Thunder-Lakers series

The Chiefs, I mean the Thunder, will now head to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday night. If they win that one they will look to close out the series in Game 4 on Monday night.

All eyes will be on the refs in both of those games, and rightfully so.

More NBA Playoffs from Sports Illustrated