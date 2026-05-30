Why the Salesian Sisters, or ‘Spurs Nuns’, Won’t Be in OKC for Game 7 of Western Conference Finals

The Spurs may need an act of divine intervention to beat the Thunder and book their ticket to the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Unfortunately for them, their holiest supporters—the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco—won’t be in the house in Oklahoma City for the do-or-die Game 7 showdown.

Instead, the “Spurs Nuns” chose to remain in Texas where they will be hosting a private watch party with kids and families whom they serve under the San Antonio chapter of their religious institution, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

“Pre-game, we’re praying the rosary for peace (in communion with the Church and Pope Leo),” Sister Bernadette Mota said. “And we’ll add a special intention for the Spurs. God bless & Go Spurs Go!”

The Salesian Sisters also stuck around in San Antonio during the Spurs’ Game 5 in Oklahoma City, sharing in an Instagram video that they were offered the opportunity to cheer on the silver and black on the road but ultimately turned it down.

“We actually chose to stay here in San Antonio to be with the young people that we serve and with our sisters,” one of the nuns explained. “... We are praying for and cheering for the Spurs in San Antonio.”

The Salesian Sisters skyrocketed to widespread fame and recognition during the Spurs’ playoff run this year, often shown on national broadcasts donning San Antonio jerseys on top of their white tunics. They went viral earlier in the Western Conference Finals for giving Spurs’ Luke Kornet a pre-game blessing ahead of tip-off and have served as a beloved mainstay—and perhaps good luck charm—for Wemby and co. as San Antonio looks to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since their title-winning 2013-14 season.

The iconic nuns have attended Spurs home games for decades dating back to Tim Duncan’s start in San Antonio, and they have also maintained a close bond with former coach Gregg Popovich. Though their presence will be dearly missed in OKC, they understandably are putting their community first over basketball. Hopefully, the Spurs can take care of business on the road and then return home to host the first two games of the NBA Finals, where their Catholic cohorts will be waiting with hands clasped and spoken prayers to help deliver a long-awaited championship to the city of San Antonio.

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