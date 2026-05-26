Spurs at Thunder Game 5: Live Updates, Stats From Western Conference Finals

In a playoffs full of signature performances by 22-year-old Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, Game 4 of the Western Conference finals stands out, as he led San Antonio to a dominant 103–82 victory to even the series. No one has had that kind of defensive success against the 2025 champions since they were still in clear tank mode four years ago.

Still, OKC is nothing if not resilient, as we saw with their answer to their overtime loss in Game 1. And as the series returns to Paycom Center on Tuesday night for Game 5 (and a potential Game 7), they still have home court advantage. And they still have the reigning two-time MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was held below 20 points for just the second time this year (both in the playoffs) in Game 4. It won’t be easy to contain him the same way at home.

Sports Illustrated’s NBA staff will be bringing you updates, insights and analysis of the biggest moments throughout Game 5. Keep it locked here as the next edition of this instant classic series begins.

NBA playoffs: Spurs at Thunder Game 5 live updates, stats, scores

How to watch Spurs at Thunder Game 5

NBC will air tonight’s Game 5 from Oklahoma City, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be streamed live on Peacock.

Mike Tirico will be on the call for the game, with Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford serving as analysts and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi serving as courtside reporters.

How the Spurs, Thunder got here

The Thunder picked up right where they left off after winning the 2025 NBA title. OKC posted a league-best 64–18 record to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and proceeded to sweep their way to the Western Conference finals, knocking off the No. 8 Suns and No. 4 Lakers in four games apiece.

The Spurs were the Thunder’s foil in the regular season, finishing 62–20 with a 4–1 head-to-head record against Oklahoma City. They had a little more trouble early on in the playoffs, but just barely, beating the No. 7 Trail Blazers in five games and the No. 6 Timberwolves in six, dominating Games 5 and 6 in the second-round series.

San Antonio won an instant classic in Game 1 of the WCF, outlasting the Thunder 122–115 in double-overtime. Victor Wembanyama, who averaged under 30 minutes per game during the regular season, was on the floor for 49 minutes, putting up 41 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks.

OKC punched right back, with SGA dropping 30 points in a 122–113 Game 2 victory. The series moved to San Antonio for Game 3, and the Thunder took back control of home court advantage with a strong 123–108 victory. OKC’s bench came up huge, with Jared McCain scoring 24, Jaylin Williams chipping in 18 and Alex Caruso going for 15 in the win.

Game 4 proved the Spurs’ resolve. Wembanyama, who had not been as aggressive in Games 2 and 3, scored 33 points with eight rebounds and three blocks, drilling a halfcourt shot to end the half. San Antonio put the clamps on OKC’s deep rotation, holding them to 33% shooting from the floor and 18% from three.

More NBA From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.