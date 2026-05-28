Western Conference Finals Game 6: Live Updates, Stats As Thunder’s Jalen Williams to Play vs. Spurs

It’s coming down to the wire, folks.

Tonight, the Spurs host the Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, needing a win to force a Game 7 on Saturday night in Oklahoma City with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

On the one hand, it’s a desperate situation for the Spurs. San Antonio has looked lifeless in a few of its losses to the Thunder this series, and one more flat-footed start could spell the end of what has been an incredible campaign for the young team. On the other hand, this is the type of matchup that makes legends, and Victor Wembanyama seems more than capable of adding some legendary moments to his budding career.

We’re tracking all the action as it happens below.

How we got here...

The Western Conference finals have taken several turns to get to this point. Here’s a breakdown of where we’ve been so far:

Game 1: Spurs 122, Thunder 115 (2OT)

Game 2: Thunder 122, Spurs 113

Game 3: Thunder 123, Spurs 108

Game 4: Spurs 103, Thunder 82

Game 5: Thunder 127, Spurs 114

Throughout the entire NBA season, it always felt like the West would come down to the Thunder and Spurs. Oklahoma City was the unquestionable top dog in the NBA, but the Spurs proved more than capable of besting them on multiple occasions, going 4–1 against the Thunder in the regular season.

In the playoffs, things have been a bit different. The Thunder blew through the first two rounds of the postseason with sweeps against the Suns and Lakers, while the Spurs needed five games to dispatch the Trail Blazers and six to advance against the Timberwolves.

Maybe those extra miles have caught up with the Spurs, or maybe the team’s inexperience in the postseason finally caught up with them a bit once they were facing off against the reigning champions, or maybe the Thunder are just that good. Whatever the reason, the Thunder have had the edge thus far this series.

If not for a miraculous shot from Wembanyama in Game 1, there’s a chance this series would already be over. Instead, the Spurs have the chance to fight for their lives, needing two straight wins against the best team in basketball to reach the first Finals of this new era of the franchise. No pressure.

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