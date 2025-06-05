PUMA Reveals Tyrese Haliburton's First Signature Shoe Ahead of NBA Finals
When Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton takes the floor against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday night, he'll do so rocking a brand new pair of kicks.
Just hours ahead of tip-off from Oklahoma City's Paycom Center, PUMA introduced Haliburton's first signature shoe. Called the Hali 1, they're a low-cut fit featuring Haliburton's personal logo on the tongue and a raised PUMA logo on each side.
Check them out here:
Originally a Nike athlete, Haliburton signed a "massive" deal with PUMA earlier this season and is on track to become the face of their basketball brand. While he'll wear the shoes on Thursday night, they won't be available to the public until Sept. 1.
Haliburton is on a meteoric rise in his young career. At just 25 years old, he's a two-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA third-teamer, won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024, and has now led the Pacers to their first Finals appearance since 2000.
Game 1 vs. Okahoma City tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. Be sure to look out for the Hali 1's while you're watching.