Report: Hawks Interested In Raptors Lead Executive
The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly eyeing Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri to lead their basketball operations.
According to The Stein Line’s Marc Stein, the Hawks have expressed interest in hiring Ujiri to fill their vacant president of basketball operations role. It remains unclear how realistic that pursuit is, given both Ujiri’s current contract and his public commitment to the Raptors.
Sportsnet’s Michael Grange previously reported that Ujiri is under contract through the 2025–26 season. It’s unknown whether he has signed an extension beyond that.
Ujiri, who has overseen the Raptors since 2013 and delivered the franchise’s only championship in 2019, has continued to express confidence in the organization’s direction.
“I feel like we just have to win another one and we will win another one here,” he said during his end-of-season media availability in April.
He also noted that he’s working on contract extensions for members of Toronto’s front office, including general manager Bobby Webster.
Atlanta, meanwhile, is in the midst of reshaping its front office following the dismissal of general manager and former Raptors wing Landry Fields. The organization promoted Onsi Saleh to general manager last month and announced it would launch a search for a president to work alongside him.
The Hawks finished the season 40-42 and were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament for the second consecutive year. Despite landing the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and selecting French forward Zaccharie Risacher, the franchise has struggled to gain traction around Trae Young and a young supporting cast.
Toronto is focused on rebuilding around Scottie Barnes. The Raptors missed the playoffs for a third straight season but made a significant move at the trade deadline, acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans to pair with Barnes as a long-term co-star. Despite falling to No. 9 in this year’s lottery, Ujiri has remained optimistic about the team’s ability to find value in the draft.
“It was not immediately clear, league sources say, what sort of shot Atlanta has at prizing Ujiri away from the league’s lone Canadian franchise,” Stein wrote.
If Ujiri were to leave, Webster would be the logical in-house candidate to take over as head of basketball operations in Toronto.