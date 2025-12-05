Incredible LeBron James streak snapped by Raptors defence

The Toronto Raptors are licking their wounds after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-120 after a buzzer-beater from Rui Hachimura.

LeBron James assisted Hachimura on the game-winning shot, but ended the game in a very different spot than he has in a long time. For the first time since Jan. 6, 2007, LeBron scored fewer than 10 points, ending a streak of 1,297 consecutive double-digit regular-season scoring games.

LeBron had gotten close to breaking the streak earlier this season in a new role with the Lakers where he is not the primary creator. With Luka Doncic out due to personal reasons, there was a better chance for LeBron to play more on the ball and have more scoring opportunities. But that job went to Austin Reaves, who had 44 points to lead the game.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes defends | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors defend LeBron well, but lose vs. Lakers

The Raptors defence deserves a lot of credit for keeping LeBron to just eight points. LeBron made just 4 of his 17 shots throughout the game, marking one of the worst shooting performances of his career. However, not being able to contain Reaves and allowing Hachimura to score on the final play is ultimately what did the Raptors in.

At the end of the day, LeBron cares more about the win than the streak.

“Just playing the game the right way. You always make the right play,” James said via The Associated Press. “That’s just been my M.O. That’s how I was taught the game. I’ve done that my whole career.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick explained his thoughts on LeBron's streak ending.

“LeBron is acutely aware of how many points he has at that point,” Redick said via The Associated Press. “He did it like he’s done so many times.”

Like LeBron and the Lakers, the Raptors also only care about the end result. Ultimately, it did not end up in their favour. This means the Raptors will have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what they have to do in order to end up on the winning side of a game when they take the court next.

The Raptors don't have a lot of time to adjust as the Charlotte Hornets are in town tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.