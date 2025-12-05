Raptors eye revenge after recent heartbreaking losses vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to get back in the win column as they take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at Scotiabank Arena.

The game provides an opportunity for the Raptors to get back at the Hornets after losing to them less than a week ago on the road. The Raptors had a great chance of winning when they were leading by double digits in the second half on the road against the Hornets.

However, a fourth-quarter dry spell limited them to just 17 points in the final 12 minutes of the game, allowing the Hornets to catch up and force overtime. The Hornets went on to win the matchup, snapping the Raptors' nine-game win streak.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Raptors hoping to get revenge vs. Hornets

The Hornets' loss against the Raptors started a stretch where Toronto has lost three of the last four games. The Raptors lost the next night against the New York Knicks, but responded with a win against the Portland Trail Blazers at home only to lose on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers from Rui Hachimura in the following game.

The Raptors are hoping to get some of their confidence back going into the third game of a five-game homestand. With a tough game coming up against the Boston Celtics, and the NBA Cup Quarterfinal against the Knicks on the horizon, getting a win with the Hornets in town is crucial for the Raptors.

It won't be easy for the Raptors to get a win on the second night of a back-to-back, but they have to lock in and give their best effort even on tired legs.

Since beating the Raptors, the Hornets have not gotten a win in their last two games. The Hornets went to New York City for a two-game stretch against the Brooklyn Nets and Knicks, losing both by double digits.

If the Raptors want to be a serious contender, they have to win games like this one. The Hornets are a lottery team at best, and taking care of these types of opponents are what playoff-caliber teams do.

A Raptors win should put the team back on track after some tough losses.

Tipoff between the Hornets and Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.