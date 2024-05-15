Nets Plan to Honor Vince Carter's No. 15 Next Season
At least one franchise will be honoring Vince Carter's No. 15 next season.
There's been no official word from the Toronto Raptors pertaining to any festivities next season as Carter heads into the Basketball Hall of Fame this summer, but the Brooklyn Nets plan to retire Carter's jersey next season, the Nets announced.
Carter played five seasons with the then-New Jersey Nets following the 2004 trade with the Raptors that sent the former All-Star to New Jersey. He made three playoff appearances with the Nets, playing alongside Jason Kidd, making it as far as the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2006 and 2007.
No. 15 will become the seventh number retired by the Nets as Carter joins Kidd, Drazen Petrovic, John Williamson, Bill Melchionni, Julius Erving, and Buck Williams. Bill Russell's No. 6 has been retired across the league as well.
Toronto has yet to announce its plans to honor Carter next season.
"It's a secret," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said when asked out the organization's plans for Carter.
"Love him, he's the best," Ujri continued. "Everything, just like we're going through here, has ups and downs. ... I think what Vince has done as a player, not only the length of his career but how he's carried himself, maturity.
Carter has said he plans to go into the Hall of Fame representing the Raptors organization and plans to have his former Raptors teammate and cousin Tracy McGrady induct him into the Hall.
Carter will be inducted during Hall of Fame festivities on October 12-13 later this year.