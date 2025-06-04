All Raptors

Cam Johnson Linked to Toronto Raptors in Potential Draft Day Trade With Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly exploring a trade to move up in the 2024 NBA Draft, with Cam Johnson linked to the Toronto Raptors in a potential deal involving the No. 9 pick

Aaron Rose

Jan 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly looking to move up in the NBA Draft later this month, and the Toronto Raptors’ pick at No. 9 has caught their attention.

The Nets are exploring trade packages that would include Cam Johnson and the No. 19 pick in exchange for a higher selection in the lottery, according to NetsDaily. Toronto has emerged as a potential trade partner, along with the Houston Rockets at No. 10.

Johnson, 29, averaged 18.8 points per game this past season while shooting 39% from three-point range on 7.2 attempts per night. He would slide easily into Toronto’s starting lineup as a versatile shooter with the size and mobility to defend multiple positions on the perimeter.

He’s owed $20.5 million next season and is under contract through 2026–27. His shooting, length, and low-usage offensive game would complement Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, offering the Raptors another reliable wing who can help space the floor and provide off-ball flexibility in the halfcourt.

For Toronto, the opportunity is intriguing. One possible framework could involve sending RJ Barrett and the No. 9 pick to Brooklyn in exchange for Johnson and additional draft compensation. Financially, the deal would create about $7 million in salary cap savings for the Raptors, unlocking more of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and giving the front office greater flexibility under the luxury tax line.

Barrett, who is under contract for the next two seasons at $57.3 million total, averaged 21.1 points per game for Toronto last season. However, his inconsistent defense and average outside shooting make him a somewhat awkward fit in the starting lineup, particularly next to Ingram and Barnes.

If the Raptors are looking to balance their roster with more shooting and financial flexibility, a move like this could be on the table.

