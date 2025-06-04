Cam Johnson Linked to Toronto Raptors in Potential Draft Day Trade With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly looking to move up in the NBA Draft later this month, and the Toronto Raptors’ pick at No. 9 has caught their attention.
The Nets are exploring trade packages that would include Cam Johnson and the No. 19 pick in exchange for a higher selection in the lottery, according to NetsDaily. Toronto has emerged as a potential trade partner, along with the Houston Rockets at No. 10.
Johnson, 29, averaged 18.8 points per game this past season while shooting 39% from three-point range on 7.2 attempts per night. He would slide easily into Toronto’s starting lineup as a versatile shooter with the size and mobility to defend multiple positions on the perimeter.
He’s owed $20.5 million next season and is under contract through 2026–27. His shooting, length, and low-usage offensive game would complement Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, offering the Raptors another reliable wing who can help space the floor and provide off-ball flexibility in the halfcourt.
For Toronto, the opportunity is intriguing. One possible framework could involve sending RJ Barrett and the No. 9 pick to Brooklyn in exchange for Johnson and additional draft compensation. Financially, the deal would create about $7 million in salary cap savings for the Raptors, unlocking more of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and giving the front office greater flexibility under the luxury tax line.
Barrett, who is under contract for the next two seasons at $57.3 million total, averaged 21.1 points per game for Toronto last season. However, his inconsistent defense and average outside shooting make him a somewhat awkward fit in the starting lineup, particularly next to Ingram and Barnes.
If the Raptors are looking to balance their roster with more shooting and financial flexibility, a move like this could be on the table.