Change Could Come Soon to Raptors Starting Lineup

The Toronto Raptors should be pleased with their progress this season, but they shouldn't be satisfied.

The team currently sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but they should have aspirations to be higher in the years to come. The Athletic insider Eric Koreen believes the Raptors are due for changes in the coming months.

"I would be mildly surprised if the Raptors’ starting five returns intact to start next season, assuming a casual first-round dispatching or Play-In exit. That’s not to say Webster will be making a move to “keep up,” but it’s easier to make moves that teams find mutually agreeable in the offseason versus during the season," Koreen wrote.

"This front office — this franchise — has never moved multiple of its own first-round picks in any single trade. I’m not saying that will happen this offseason, but there’s a better chance than ever that it happens."

Starting Lineup Shakeup Could Happen Soon

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Let's play the process of elimination with Koreen's theory. The Raptors starting five should look different next season, but who will make their exit?

It obviously isn't Scottie Barnes, who is in the running towards becoming the league's defensive player of the year. It also probably isn't Brandon Ingram, who has been the addition to the group that has led to them going from a lottery team to the playoffs.

That leaves three options in RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl.

While the Raptors could look to add a stronger point guard, Quickley has been solid, especially in the second half of the season. On top of that, he has a difficult contract to move with three years remaining.

Poeltl is also a difficult contract to trade as he remains under contract until 2030. The Raptors had a tough time finding a team to take on his salary during the trade deadline. This isn't to say a team could swoop in and rescue the Raptors, but it won't be easy.

Barrett is easily the likeliest player of the starting five that could be moved in a trade. He has one year remaining on his deal and the Raptors could find an upgrade here. The team could swap him out for a different position considering the fact that they have Ingram and Barnes on the wing. Perhaps they could find more size in a power forward that would give them a bigger lineup.

A trade isn't imminent, but if the Raptors struggle to advance in the playoffs, a deal could be in the cards.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.