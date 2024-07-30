Canada Survives Battle vs Boomers With Playoff Berth on the Horizon
Canada has grown up.
The Canadian senior men's national team used to be anything but consistent. Sure, it was talented, but on the world stage, Canada always seemed to struggle. If someone pushed back, Canada tended to fold in the biggest moments against teams with better chemistry and more experience.
Not anymore.
In France, this team appears to be different. Canada handled Australia's early push Tuesday afternoon in Lille and responded to clinch a crucial 93-83 victory that virtually guarantees the Canadians a spot in the playoffs moving forward.
Canada found itself in trouble early. Just two minutes into the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took his second foul and was forced to sit. It was an unnecessary ticky-tack foul against Josh Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander knew it, walking straight to the bench when the whistle sounded.
For eight minutes, Canada had to make do without Gilgeous-Alexander, turning to Andrew Nembhard and eventually Jamal Murray to lead the way off the bench. It wasn’t as pretty without Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor, but Canada managed to survive, trailing by just two at the first quarter horn.
Australia controlled a frantic pace early and seemed to score easily inside the arc against Canada’s lackluster paint defense. Kelly Olynyk struggled in his early playing time and didn't see any second-half action and Dwight Powell couldn't slow the Australian attack.
Giddey had 15 of his 19 points before the break, repeatedly scoring in the paint with tough takes over Canada’s undersized frontcourt.
For a moment, it looked like Canada might pull away in the third. Australia battled a bout of turnover trouble and Canada jumped ahead by as many as 10 on a pair of free throws from RJ Barrett. But the lead wouldn’t hold. A 6-0 run by the Australians and a three-pointer by Jack McVeigh pulled Australia within two at the third-quarter buzzer.
When Australia’s offense began to slow, Canada took over.
Gilgeous-Alexander continued to nail tricky jumpers, shimmying around his defender for tough buckets in a 16-point performance. A perfectly-timed kick-out pass from Murray to Barrett behind the arc put Canada up nine with five minutes to go in the fourth.
It was Barrett again who led Canada in scoring with 16 of his 24 points in the second half. The Toronto Raptors wing shot 8-for-14 from the floor and nailed a trio of three-pointers as he continued to look unstoppable in international play.
From there, Canada cruised.
Murry managed to slither inside for another tough jumper and head coach Jordi Fernandez's decision to ride Khem Birch in the fourth quarter paid off. The Montreal native had six points in the fourth and proved to be Canada's sturdiest big man against Australia's frontcourt.
A three-pointer by Dillon Brooks in the waning seconds put Canada up by 10 with a plus-17 point differential through two games. Barring a catastrophic blowout in Canada's final game against Spain, the Canadians should easily advance out of the group stage.
Up Next: Spain
Canada will have a chance to advance out of the group stage with an undefeated record on Friday when they take on Spain at 11:15 a.m. ET.