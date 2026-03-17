Raptors' RJ Barrett Has Full Circle Moment at Open Practice

Ontario native RJ Barrett grew up as a fan of the Toronto Raptors, so he appreciates the supporters a little different than his teammates.

Barrett and the Raptors are off for two days before going on a five-game road trip, the team hosted its annual open practice at Scotiabank Arena, giving fans a chance to see their players in a more intimate setting. Barrett spoke after practice about getting to inspire fans like the Raptors inspired him as a kid.

“I used to be one of those little fans, so it truly means a lot,” Barrett said via Toronto Star reporter Gilberto Ngabo.

“A kid just cried right now when I signed his jersey. So, things like that are just cool to see, the kind of impact (it has). We’re out here, we’re working hard every day, so it’s nice for us to be able to see how much this really means to everybody.”

Barrett Gets Chance to Pay it Forward

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett celebrates with guard Ja'Kobe Walter. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Right after he was traded to the Raptors in Dec. 2023, Barrett spoke about memories he had growing up of being a fan of the team.

“I loved going to the locker room and remember coming to the games,” Barrett said via Andscape's Marc J. Spears. “I loved watching Matty and Jack on TV every night. There are a lot of things. This is home. I liked a young DeMar [DeRozan]. A young DeMar was dunking everything. A young Terrence Ross was good. Sonny Weems played good. I got a lot of memories.”

Barrett also feels that it is his mission to give Toronto's youth a chance to be seen in hopes that they can be in his shoes someday.

“I am trying to let kids know that you can make it being from Canada and the area I’m from,” Barrett said via Spears. “Like the guys before me, watching Tristan [Thompson], Cory, … Wiggs, you can make it to the NBA. For me to make it to the NBA and come back home to play is special for me. I hope that all the kids see that …

“I want to show everyone how happy I am to be here and to help us win. That’s the main goal.”

That has been Barrett's message ever since he arrived in Toronto, and it continues to be a big part of his mission with the team. It enhances the Raptors' connection with their fan base by having Barrett on the roster, and the hope is that it pushes the basketball culture forward in Toronto.

Barrett's interaction with that fan in practice is further proof that the tradition is alive and well.

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