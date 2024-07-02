Cavaliers Strike Intriguing Deal to Keep All-Star Guard
Donovan Mitchell isn't leaving Cleveland quite yet.
The All-Star point guard will reportedly ink a three-year, 150.3 max contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a player option in the final year of the contract and will allow Mitchell to opt out and sign a five-year, $380 million contract in 2027 once he achieves 10 years of service time in the league.
There'd been speculation that Mitchell might decline to sign an extension this summer and force the Cavaliers to trade him after falling in the Eastern Conference semi-finals to the Indiana Pacers. That crisis for Cleveland appears to have been averted with Mitchell now under contract for at least the next three seasons.
Extending Mitchell opens up the possibility that Darius Garland will be moved at some point this offseason. Garland hasn't quite fit alongside Mitchell and there'd been speculation that Cleveland would look to move on from the 24-year-old guard if Mitchell re-signed.
Raptors Impact
Mitchell's decision to re-sign should keep the Cavaliers competitive in the Eastern Conference next season. Cleveland finished fourth in the East last year and they're expected to be a playoff team again next season competing with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, and Indiana Pacers.
The Toronto Raptors remain a step below the East's top teams next season but should be in the mix for a play-in spot next season. They're unlikely to pursue Garland if he does become available having just re-signed Immanuel Quickley to a multi-year deal.