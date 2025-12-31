How to watch Nuggets vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are continuing their homestand as they take on the Denver Nuggets on New Year's Eve.

The Raptors are 2-0 so far on the home stand after beating the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic in a dramatic fashion in the first two games. Now they face the Nuggets who are in peril after losing MVP candidate Nikola Jokic to injury in their last game against the Miami Heat.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Wednesday, December 31

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Nuggets vs. Raptors on?

Nuggets vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Nuggets vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Nuggets injury report

• SG Tamar Bates (OUT - foot)

• SF Cam Johnson (OUT - knee)

• SG Christian Braun (OUT - ankle)

• PF Aaron Gordon (OUT - hamstring)

• SG Julian Strawther (PROBABLE - illness)

• C Nikola Jokic (OUT - knee)

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

Toronto Raptors forward Olivier Sarr defends against Denver Nuggets forward Kessler Edwards. | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Nuggets vs. Raptors preview

The Nuggets and Raptors have gone in two totally different directions in the last couple of games.

The Nuggets lost a heartbreaker against the Orlando Magic on the road in which they led by as much as 17 points. Then, in their next game against the Miami Heat, Jokic suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for at least a month. This is on top of losing Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Cam Johnson, leaving just one starter healthy for the team in Canadian point guard Jamal Murray.

The Raptors are arguably riding the biggest high of the season so far. They have beaten the Golden State Warriors and Magic in epic ways to start their home stand. The Raptors are hoping to keep the momentum going and kick the Nuggets while they're down.

If the Raptors can play the way they have been over the last two games, they should be able to extend their winning streak going into the 2026 calendar year.

