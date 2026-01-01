Raptors' Brandon Ingram has hilarious response after Nuggets game

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram was almost the hero in the team's 106-103 loss against the Denver Nuggets, but his three-point shot that he tried to shoot before the buzzer was just a fraction of a second too late.

Ingram brushed off the loss rather quickly, cracking a half-joke after the game in his post-game press conference.

“Maybe I need to cut my fingernails,” Ingram said h/t Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “We haven’t worked on that moment in practice or anything, but (Barnes and I) had a connection before (the play), while the free throw was going on. He got the rebound, and I knew the spot I wanted to run to, and he delivered a good pass.”

Ingram shot doesn't get off before buzzer

Ingram had 30 points for the Raptors in the loss, but he needed 33 in order to send the game into overtime. While Ingram played well, the rest of the team struggled, which is what led to the loss.

“I don’t think we were aggressive in the first half,” Ingram said via Grange. “That’s been kind of the trend that we’ve been having to be the aggressor in the second half. The starters, including myself, got to be better coming out in games, but we battled back.”

The game followed a similar script to that of the win against the Orlando Magic earlier in the week. The Raptors fell behind by 20 points in the first half, but clawed their way back to eventually overtaking them and winning the game in the end. The Raptors just didn't have that same luck against the Nuggets.

The biggest difference between the two games was the performance of the bench unit. The Raptors bench had 50 points against the Magic, but the second unit only had 12 against the Nuggets.

“It was impressive that we could find a way to compete (despite the bench performance),” said Rajakovic. “But definitely shooting was not on our side tonight ... “We were 0-of-18 from the three-point line. I thought all of those shots were good shots. The ball did not fall tonight for us.”

The Raptors may have come up with some good looks, but that is not how all games are won. The shots have to fall, and the Raptors didn't have enough.

The Raptors will look to bounce back with two games at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday and Monday.

