Cooper Flagg Makes Pro Decision & What it Means for the Raptors
It’s official: Cooper Flagg is turning pro.
The 18-year-old Duke superstar and presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft announced Monday morning on Instagram that he plans to enter this year’s draft.
“Probably the best year of my life,” Flagg said in a video thanking Duke fans and teammates. “Today is just the beginning, but I have the Brotherhood with me for life.”
Flagg departs Duke after a single season that surpassed even the loftiest expectations. He led the Blue Devils to a 35-4 record, a Final Four appearance, and collected nearly every major individual honor available. He was named the John R. Wooden Award winner, the AP National Player of the Year, and earned a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team.
As a freshman, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field, 39% from three, and 84% from the free-throw line. He shined when it mattered most, including a 30-point, six-rebound, seven-assist performance in a Sweet 16 win over Arizona and a 42-point outburst against Notre Dame that set a new ACC freshman scoring record.
Back in February, Flagg said he was leaning toward returning to Duke for his sophomore year. That would have been a surprising decision given his status as the projected top pick in the draft.
What This Means for the Raptors
With the NBA Draft Lottery set for May 12, the Toronto Raptors can officially start dreaming.
Toronto currently holds the seventh-best odds, giving the team a 7.5% chance at landing the No. 1 pick and a 31.9% chance of moving into the top four.
Flagg is widely regarded as a generational prospect who could dramatically reshape the trajectory of a young roster. His rare two-way versatility, polished scoring, playmaking instincts, and elite feel for the game make him one of the most complete draft prospects in recent memory.
The lottery will decide the outcome. But if luck is on their side, the Raptors could walk away with a franchise cornerstone.