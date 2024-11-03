DeRozan Responds Following Drake's Insults on Raptors Broadcast
Drake and DeMar DeRozan appear to have severed ties.
Whatever affection the two once had for each other has completely disappeared following DeRozan's appearance in Kendrick Lamar's music video "Not Like Us." It boiled over Saturday night with Drake in attendance to see the Toronto Raptors retire Vince Carter's No. 15 against DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings.
"If you ever put a DeRozan banner, I'll pull that thing down myself," Drake said while joining the TSN broadcast for the game in Toronto.
Drake added to the fire by calling DeRozan a "goof" on the broadcast and videos picked up footage of Drake insulting DeRozan on his way off the court following the Kings loss.
DeRozan opted to keep it civil following the loss, taking the high road in his response to Drake.
"He's gonna have a long way to climb to get there," he joked about Drake's would-be attempt to take down the banner.
DeRozan and Drake had a relationship dating back to DeRozan's time in Toronto when DeRozan previously called Drake a "brother." Drake mentioned DeRozan in "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," praising DeRozan and the love Toronto has for the former Raptors legend.
Their relationship took a turn publicly last spring when Kendrick Lamar began feuding with Drake in a much-publicized rap battle between the two. Lamar — a Compton, California native — mentioned DeRozan in one of the lyrics, suggesting Toronto didn't deserve DeRozan while he played for the Raptors.
DeRozan subsequently took the stage with Lamar during a performance of "Not Like Us" further reinforcing the feud between the two.