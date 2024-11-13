5 Stats That Explain The Start of This Raptors Season
The Toronto Raptors just wrapped up their first big road trip of the season and have returned home for a couple of days off. It hasn't been a particularly pretty start to the year but there are a few stats that have jumped out as particularly noteworthy through the first 12 games of the year.
Offensive Rebounding Rate: 36.6% (1st in the NBA)
The Raptors are playing the possession battle once again.
Remember Nick Nurse's last couple of years in Toronto, when the Raptors were all about offensive rebounding, forcing turnovers, and trying to simply get as many possessions as possible to jumpstart their lackluster offense? Toronto has returned to that playbook, at least on the offensive glass this year, where the Raptors lead the league in offensive rebounding rate.
The Raptors have seen their offensive rebounding rate jump from 28.1% last season — 18th in the league — to 36.6% this season. It's allowed Toronto to generate 18.5 second-chance points per game and has allowed the Raptors to tread water offensively despite all the injuries that have left the organization bereft of shot-creators to start this year.
Assist Rate: 28.4 Assists Per 100 Possessions (4th)
This is all about head coach Darko Rajaković.
When Toronto hired Rajaković as the team's new head coach last season, the former San Antonio Spurs staffer talked about bringing a Spurs ball-movement style of basketball to the Raptors. He wanted the ball to move side to side rather than the isolation-heavy style Toronto had played under Nurse.
The Raptors have bought into Rajaković's offensive plan and it's made for some fun basketball this season. Turnovers have been a problem, but the improved ball movement has allowed the Raptors to look better than their talent would suggest on the offensive end. When Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley return, Toronto's assist numbers and offensive efficiency should improve too.
3PM: 10.6 Three-Pointers Made Per Game (29th)
This is the crux of Toronto's offensive woes this year.
All the offensive boards crashing can only do so much if the Raptors can't be competitive in the three-point shooting battle. Too often Toronto has been trading twos at one end while the opposition nails three-pointers at the other. That's a recipe for a lot of losing in the modern NBA.
Gradey Dick has helped Toronto stay somewhat competitive from three-point range, but the Raptors are lacking the kind of firepower needed to have a sustainable offense. Once Quickley returns, Toronto should get better, but still, Toronto needs a lot more three-point shooting if it's going to contend down the road.
Defensive Rating: 118.4 (29th)
Toronto's offense hasn't been very good, but it's defense has been a disaster.
The Raptors have tried to ramp up their ball pressure, but still, defensive mistakes have made it far too easy for opposing teams to get to the hoop or create open three-point shots. The lack of a reliable backup center has left Toronto with serious defensive woes when Jakob Poeltl comes off the floor and the Raptors don't have the kind of wing defenders necessary to slow down the league's top playmakers. Ochai Agbaji has been better than expected, but Toronto doesn't have the size or strength to compete on a nightly basis.
Barnes' return will help, but until the Raptors make significant roster changes it's hard to envision Toronto having a competent defense anytime soon.
Personal Fouls: 24.4 (30th)
Why is Toronto's defense so bad?
Youth, inexperience, and way too many fouls. This was to be expected when the Raptors decided to embark on a youth movement. Playing three or four rookies on the court simultaneously is going to lead to plenty of mistakes and that's been the problem for Toronto on more than a few nights this season.
There isn't some conspiracy against Toronto, but rather a combination of inexperienced players playing one of the league's hardest schedules to start the season. Good teams draw fouls and bad teams commit them and for the Raptors that's led to a ton of fouls this season.