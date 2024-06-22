NBA Insider Shares Latest on Former Raptor OG Anunoby's Free Agency
OG Anunoby may still be searching for a bigger offensive role moving forward.
The former Toronto Raptors forward was reportedly unhappy in Toronto with his offensive role as Jake Fischer first reported in 2022. Despite tweaks to Toronto's roster over the past two seasons, that frustration persisted until the Raptors opted to move Anunoby to the New York Knicks last season.
Now Anunoby is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and it appears the 26-year-old is still hoping to carry a bigger offensive workload.
"If you talk to certain people they’ll say OG Anunoby has wanted a larger offensive role dating back to Toronto and ... has been a little miffed by being like the 4th banana to the Villanova triumvirate, and that’s before Julius Randle comes back," Ficher said on Yahoo's No Cap Room podcast.
Anunoby's shot attempts dropped slightly once he joined New York and he averaged one fewer point per game with the Knicks compared to the first half of his season in Toronto. His usage rate dipped too alongside Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Julius Randle.
The 6-foot-7 wing has developed into one of the league's premiere 3-and-D player thanks to his 38.2% three-point stroke and All-Defensive team caliber defense on the other end. However, he's never become much of a playmaker and struggles to shot create for himself and others.
New York owns Anunoby's Bird Rights and can therefore offer him more money and term than anyone else in free agency, but the Indiana product is expected to draw interst from the Philadelphia 76ers who can offer a max contract to entice Anunoby away from New York.