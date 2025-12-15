How to watch Raptors vs. Heat, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are ending their mini-break as they take on the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center.

The Raptors have lost their last four games but are hoping they can turn things around with a matchup against the Heat. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

• Date: Monday, December 15

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

What channel is Raptors vs. Heat on?

Raptors vs. Heat will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Heat live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Heat injury report

• SF Pelle Larsson (OUT - hip)

• SG Tyler Herro (AVAILABLE - toe)

• PG Dru Smith (AVAILABLE - hip)

• PG Terry Rozier (OUT - not with team)

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - knee)

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick drives to the net against Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Heat preview

The Raptors have been on a bit of a cold streak lately, struggling on offence to get the ball in the hoop. Now they get a chance to face one of the fastest offenses in the league in the Heat, but they have also struggled as of late.

Both teams were eliminated from the NBA Cup in the quarterfinal stage, so they both have something to prove going into the game. For the Raptors, they will need to show that they can be the team that they were earlier in the season.

The Raptors didn't enter the season with very high expectations but they hope to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. In order for the Raptors to be one of the teams closer to the top of the East, they have to win games like this on the road.

The Raptors have learned from their last few days of practice, and they are coming into the game with a fresh perspective. The hope is that some days away from the court will give the Raptors a chance to assess what has not been working over the past few games and now they have a chance to apply that.

If the Raptors can figure it out, they could steal away a win against the Heat.