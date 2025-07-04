Ex-Toronto Raptors Big Man Jonas Valančiūnas Considering Move to Greece
Former Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valančiūnas may be headed back to Europe.
Just days after reports surfaced of an agreement between the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings that would send Valančiūnas to Denver in exchange for Dario Šarić, new reporting suggests the 33-year-old is weighing an offer to join Panathinaikos Athens in Greece. Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews first reported Valančiūnas’ interest in returning to Europe. Marc Stein later confirmed the report and noted that a buyout could be pursued to make the move possible.
Denver had expected Valančiūnas to provide experienced depth behind three-time MVP Nikola Jokić. The trade cannot become official until Sunday, and the uncertainty now surrounding Valančiūnas has left his NBA future in question.
Valančiūnas appeared in 81 games last season, splitting time between the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings. He averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game, starting 21 games across the two teams.
Originally drafted fifth overall by Toronto in 2011, Valančiūnas didn’t make his NBA debut until the 2012–13 season. At the time of the draft, he was playing professionally for Lietuvos Rytas Vilnius in Lithuania. He went on to spend seven seasons with the Raptors, averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds before being traded to Memphis in 2019 as part of the deal that brought Marc Gasol to Toronto.
Valančiūnas played for the Grizzlies, Pelicans, Wizards, and Kings after leaving Toronto. He has appeared in 937 career games, averaging 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 56% from the field.
A move to Panathinaikos would mark a return to European basketball and likely end his 13-year NBA career.