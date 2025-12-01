December schedule gives Raptors fair share of challenges
The Toronto Raptors are beginning a new month in which they have 13 games on the schedule.
Here's a look at each game and what it could mean for the Raptors:
Dec. 2 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The month begins with a visit from the Blazers, who could give the Raptors a run for their money if Toronto plays like it did in its last two losses.
Dec. 4 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James and Luka Doncic make their annual trip to Canada to face the Raptors in what should be an exciting game.
Dec. 5 vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Raptors get their chance at revenge against the Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back.
Dec. 7 vs. Boston Celtics
The Celtics come to town for the first of their two meetings this month in Toronto.
Dec. 9 vs. New York Knicks (NBA Cup Quarterfinal)
Scotiabank Arena should be electric when the Knicks come to town for the NBA Cup quarterfinal, the first in Raptors franchise history.
Dec. 18 at Milwaukee Bucks
After the NBA Cup break, the Raptors head to Milwaukee for a quick game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Dec. 20 vs. Boston Celtics
The Celtics come to town for their second of two games.
Dec. 21 at Brooklyn Nets
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Raptors face a trap game against the Nets, who should be fighting for 48 minutes for a chance to win.
Dec. 23 at Miami Heat
The final game before Christmas has the Raptors taking their talents to South Beach to face the Heat, who appear to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Dec. 26 at Washington Wizards
The Raptors get a scheduling gift from the NBA gods as they visit the Wizards on Boxing Day.
Dec. 28 vs. Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry and the Warriors are making their way to Scotiabank Arena.
Dec. 29 vs. Orlando Magic
The Magic could be the Raptors' opponent in a potential NBA Cup semifinal, but they will definitely meet in the penultimate game of the month. They have turned things around after an abysmal 1-4 start, much like the Raptors.
Dec. 31 vs. Denver Nuggets
The calendar year ends with a visit from Nicole Yokich and the Nuggets, who are one of the best teams in the Western Conference.
