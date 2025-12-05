Three Raptors trade targets that could make them a contender

The Toronto Raptors should be going into the trade season with the idea of being a buyer.

As one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors have the potential to grow with a trade or two. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale suggested three players the Raptors should target in a trade.

Orlando Magic centre Goga Bitadze

"Beefing up the paint protection behind Jakob Poeltl is a must for the Toronto Raptors. They're basically loaded with 4s and not-quite-5s behind him, including (the gloriously entertaining) Sandro Mamukelashvili," Favale wrote.

"Goga Bitadze is so important to the Orlando Magic that he might be a no-go. Could that change if and when Mo Wagner makes his season debut? And knowing the Magic would skirt the tax if the Raptors send back Jamison Battle and find a third team to take on Ochai Agbaji?"

While Bitadze would improve the Raptors' depth at the centre position, the Magic really like what he's able to provide. Even with Wagner coming back soon, the Magic aren't likely to trade Bitadze.

That being said, Bitadze and Mamukelashvili have chemistry as teammates for the Georgia national team, so the Raptors may be keen on reuniting them.

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis

"Keon Ellis is an entire pivot. Embrace it. For as frisky as the Raptors are this season, they don't have too many players who can stroke threes in volume and defend their butts off. Ellis' upcoming free agency should only scare them off if the Sacramento Kings are asking for the moon," Favale wrote.

It's hard to imagine the Raptors targeting Ellis because they already have several young shooting guards. The Kings would likely ask for Gradey Dick or Ja'Kobe Walter in return for Ellis, and it's unlikely to see the Raptors give either one of them up.

However, Ellis would be an interesting add to the Raptors backcourt if they are trying to reach the playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets centre Day'Ron Sharpe

"Day'Ron Sharpe is an easier alternative to the above scenario. Agbaji for him works straight up and leaves Toronto a teensy-tiny salary dump away from sidestepping the tax themselves," Favale wrote.

Out of the three people on this list, Sharp is the likeliest player for the Raptors to target. The salaries line up for possible trades, and the Raptors don't have to break the bank for him.

